Busy weekend both indoors and outdoors for Morpeth Harriers

On her Senior International debut in Saturday’s Great Edinburgh Cross Country event, Morpeth Harrier Mhairi MacLennan finished 21st in the Women’s 6k event.

Posting a time of 22m05s, she was ninth home for Great Britain, behind European Champion Yasmin Can of Turkey, who won in 20m58s, two seconds ahead of GB’s leading finisher Emelia Gorecka of Aldershot and Farnham.

On the second day of the combined Northern Athletics Senior/Under 20/ Under 17 Indoor Track and Field Championships, held at Sheffield Arena held over Saturday and Sunday, Morpeth Harriers Under 17 Throws specialist Andrew Knight, earned himself an excellent gold medal in the Shot Putt, with a winning Putt of 14.65m, which saw him win by a 77cm margin over Wakefield’s Aran Thomas, who is the current Yorkshire Outdoor Champion.

Fellow North-East athlete James Wordsworth of North Shields Poly took the bronze medal with a best of 13.81m.

A personal best performance of 12.14m, earned Morpeth Harrier Ethan Stephenson a silver medal in the Under 17 Men’s Triple Jump, at the first day of the Championships.

Stephenson also finished sixth in the Long Jump with figures of 5.75m.

Sunday’s annual Durham Cathedral Relays were held for the second occasion at the Graham Sports Centre at Maiden Castle.

Morpeth Harriers had a total of nine full teams and three incomplete teams in action in the three events on offer, all which covered two laps over a total of 3k approximate distance.

In the Senior Men’s event, Morpeth had three complete teams. Their A team finished second to Durham University, just losing out by 16 seconds.

It was a very close battle between the Morpeth A and B teams, with only two seconds dividing them.

As Durham University confirmed their victory, a huge battle for supremacy had developed between the chasing Morpeth A and B squad members Lewis Timmins and George Lowry.

With 200m remaining Lowry had gained the upper hand, however Timmins rallied to regain second spot, as he posted a time of 9m03s, which was fifth fastest overall, Lowry meanwhile had the second equal fastest time of 8m54s.

Earlier legs in the A team had been posted by Sam Hancox (9m17s), and Thomas Straughan (9m10s).

The earlier legs in the B team came from Joe Armstrong (9m04s), and Alistair Douglass (9m34s).

Andrew Lawrence (9m45s), Richard Castledine (10m09s), and Thomas Innes (10m19s) saw the Morpeth Senior Men’s C team finish ninth overall.

Dean Lonsdale ran a very respectable 10m09s as a lone representative in a Morpeth Senior Men’s D team.

The club had no fewer than four complete teams in the Veteran Men’s event, which also incorporated the North-East Masters Championship.

Their A Team, who were in the Over 35 age category, won by a thirty-three second margin from Sunderland Harriers, with excellent runs by Andrew Hebden (10m05s), John Butters (9m31s), and Chris Smith (9m18s).

Smith’s time was the fastest of the day, with Butters being third fastest.

The Morpeth B team, who were third in the Over 45 Men’s category, were eighth overall, courtesy of Rob Hancox (10m40s), Graeme Thorpe (10m48s), and Fergus Bates (10m29s).

Phil Walker (10m44s), Mike Winter (11m33s) and Paul Waterston (11m15s), saw the Morpeth C team through to 14th overall, and were 6th Over 45 Veteran Men’s team.

Morpeth had more winners with their Over 55 Men’s A team, who were tenth overall, courtesy of Neil McAnany (10m47s), David Nicholson (11m05s), and Tim Miley (10m52s).

Paul Bellingham (11m31s), and Peter Scaife (12m37s), lined up in an incomplete Morpeth Over 55 Men’s A team.

In the Women’s event, the club had two complete teams, and the A team finished second to a very strong North Shields Poly outfit courtesy of Alison Brown (12m04s), Helen King (12m03s), and Jane Hodgson (10m29s).

Hodgson’s time, which was truly outstanding, was equal fastest to Charlotte Penfold of leading club North Shields Poly, who had won by an 89 second margin.

The Morpeth Women’s B team comprising of Veteran athletes Helen Bruce(13m49s), Sue Smith (13m26s), and Lindsay Turnbull (13m16s), finished 22nd overall, and were ninth Over 35 Veteran Women’s squad.

Pam Woodcock (14m46s), and Lesley Chapman (14m46s), ran for an incomplete Women’s C team.

Producing a personal best performance of 70m28s, Morpeth Harrier Karl Taylor finished an excellent fifth in Sunday’s very competitive Brass Monkey Half Marathon, organised by York Knavesmire Harriers.

The event was won by Jamie Parkinson of Thames Hare and Hounds, in 67m12s.

Second, third and fourth paces in front of Taylor, went to Sam Stead of Keswick (68m29s), Tom Charlton of Tyne Bridge Harriers (69m22s), and Lewis Gamble Thompson of New Marske Harriers (69m41s).