Call to resurrect junior golf league

A call has gone out for young golfers in the region to rally round and help relaunch the North Northumberland Junior Golf League.

Marcus Chisholm is the Chairman/Secretary of the Northumbria Junior Golf League, based in the south of the county.

He has been involved in junior golf for over 30 years and says:

“I was very disappointed when the North Northumberland Junior Golf League disbanded. The reason was said to be lack of juniors.

“I do know there are juniors wanting to participate in junior golf in the north of the county. I have invited Rothbury Golf Club to enter the Texas Scramble in my league on Sunday (April 7) at Parklands Golf Club, which they have accepted. I am hoping Alnwick will also take up my invitation.

“I am very passionate about junior golf and would like to get the message out to juniors in the area.

“I do intend to speak with all the golf clubs in North Northumberland later this month. I did give a talk last year with no response.

“The reason Rothbury and Alnwick are interested is because I contacted them personally. But I really believe we may be able to resurrect junior golf in the area.

“There are a lot of clubs in the north of the county, all with junior memebers, and I’m sure they would benefit from the league being resurrected again.”

To find out more about Marcus’s proposals, call him on 07762429125.