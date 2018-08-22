Derby win for Morpeth over Pont

Morpeth 1sts beat local rivals Ponteland by 85 runs when the teams met in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Morpeth batted first and with David Rutherford hitting an unbeaten 62 they managed to put on 159-7, with Joe Boaden taking 3-23.

Ponteland in reply could only muster 74 all out with Boaden their top scorer on 21. James Craigs was the man in form with the ball taking 7-24 off his 10.3 overs.

Pontekland 2nds also went down, losing by four wickets away to Cramlington 1sts.

Paul McCreadie hit 53 as Pont put on 157 all out, with Bryan Walker claiming 4-30 for the home side.

Cramlington replied with 158-6 with Paul Smiles top scoring on 69.

Blagdon 1sts won by ten wickets at home to Whitley Bay 1sts.

Mark Harris hit 47 for the visitors, who were all out for 111 with Paul Johnson taking 4-18.

Mark Foster was 58 not out and Tom lakey 49 not out in reply.

Stobswood 1sts won by 33 runs away to Civil Service.

David Colan hit 53 and Karl Dullaghan 43 in their 187-4, with CS all out for 104 in reply.