Entries sought for the annual Morpeth 10k

Morpeth Harriersare now taking entries for the annual Morpeth 10k Road Race, which this year is being held on the usual two lap circular route around Tranwell Woods (South West of Morpeth), on Tuesday, August 7.

The event has been held every year since 1997, when the course record of 29m14s, was established by the host clubs’ Ian Hudspith, the Women’s course record of 34m46s was established by Jill Boltz (formerly Hunter) in 1998.

This year, the event is once again being sponsored by Morpeth based drinks company Glaceau Smartwater, with further financial assistance being given by Phil Walker, Chartered Financial Planner and Chris Dentice of Stanton Hall Gardens.

Pre-race entry costing £9 for club members and £11 for unattached athletes is available either online at www.racenumber.co.uk, or by post, accompanied by a SAE for return of number prior to the event.

Online entry will close on Wednesday, August 1, and postal entry will close on Saturday, July 28.

Minimum age for entry is 15 on the day of the race.

A postal entries form is downloadable from the Morpeth Harriers website on www.morpethharriers.com