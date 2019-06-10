Fun on run at annual Morpeth Fair Day race

Sunday, June 9 was a busy day not just for the town of Morpeth but also its running community.

The annual town fair hosted once again its popular Fair Day Fun Run and nearly 100 eager youngsters – and, in some cases, their parents – enthusiastically took part over the roughly one mile course down Bridge Street, over the Chantry Bridge, through Carlisle Park to the finish by the Clock Tower.

With the town’s new mayor, Alison Byard, having started the race, it was soon a sharp battle at the front end with Joe Dixon making much of the early pace from fellow Harriers Bertie Marr and Liam Roache.

Marr finally got the nod, however, winning in a new course record time of 4 minutes 44 seconds and in the process taking 9 seconds off the old record itself set last year by Sam Tate. Dixon was second and Roache third.

It was a clearer margin of victory for the girls, however, with Freya Caygill, also a Morpeth Harrier, winning in 5m 52s, some 30s ahead of Ellie Kennedy from Cramlington and Zoe Parker.

All finishers thankfully had a smile on their face, perhaps down to the fine weather conditions and receipt of a generous goody bag courtesy of the town’s Chamber of Trade at the end.

The second meeting of North East Regional BMC events were held at

Chester Le Street’s Riverside Track on Monday 3rd June 2019.

A total of twelve athletes from the ranks of Morpeth Harriers competed in the eight 1500m races on the programme.

Fastest from the club on the night was Carl Avery, whose new lifetime personal best time of 3m59.61s, saw him finish fourth in a hotly contested Men’s A race, which was won by former Gateshead Harrier Chris Parr in a time of 3m53.95s, now running in Jarrow and Hebburn’s colours, the club of his late grandfather.

Another Morpeth Harrier to feature in the A Race was Alistair Douglass, who had run at Sport City in Manchester the previous day, in the final of the 800m at the Northern Athletics Championships.

Douglass finished ninth in 4m11.55s.

Second fastest Harriers on the night was U20 Ross Charlton, whose new PB time of 4m03.92s, saw him finish sixth in the Men’s B Race.