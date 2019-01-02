Johnson sets the pace to win traditional New Year Road Race

Gateshead Harrier Calum Johnson led the way to win the 2019 Morpeth New Year’s Day Road Race on Tuesday.

In total, there were 199 finishers to the event, which is one of the highlights on the Morpeth Harriers’ sporting calendar.

Johnson completed the course in 33.05 minutes and was almost a minute and a half of runner-up, Morpeth’s Ross Floyd, who completed the run in 34.27.

Morpeth runners also filled four of the next five places, with Thomas Straughan third in 34.33, Andrew Lawrence fourth in 36.05, Matthew Brigg fifth in 36.17 and John Butters seventh in 36.40, who was the leading O40 veteran, just behind the unattached Elliott Kelly in 36.35.

Other top ten finishers wereDaryl Davison of Highgate Harriers, eighth in 37.14, Lee Bennett of Morpeth, who was the kleading O50 vet, ninth in 37.39, and Brendan McMillan of Jarrow & Hebburn AC, tenth in 37.40.

Leading O45 vet was Paul Stewart of South Shields, 13th in 39.16.

Leading female was Stephanie Pattinson of Jarrow & Hebburn, who was 21st across the line in 40.55, with catriona McDonald of Morpeth the second fastest lady, 27th in 41.48.

Third lady was Judith Nutt of Elswick Harriers, 31st in 42.14, who was also the leady O40 female vet.

*Sunday’s annual Ribble Valley 10k, which incorporated the Northern 10k Road Race Championships, attracted a total field of around 1500 competitors, and was won by Richmond and Zetland’s Commonwealth Games representative Marc Scott in a time of 28m58s.

Second place went to Liverpool Harrier Jonny Mellor (29m19s), with third spot going to Preston’s Patrick Dever, who posted a time of 29m24s.

Not far adrift of the leading three was Morpeth’s Carl Avery, who eventually finished sixth, posting a finishing time of 29m33s, a PB by 52 seconds..

Another prominent Morpeth Harrier finisher was Rory Leonard, who marked his first ever 10k Road Race outing, by finishing as first Junior Man, in 12th place in30m39s.

Morpeth’s other finisher was Richard Johnson, who posted a time of 34m12s, beating previous best for the distance, by around 40 seconds.

* The 33rd Annual Woodlawn Christmas Pudding Run, held at Whitley Bay on Boxing Day, attracted a record field of over 1200 .

Amongst those competitors were several from the ranks of Morpeth Harriers, who for the first time in the event, had the first three across the finish line.

Posting an excellent time of 15m48s, double North Eastern Counties Track Champion James Young was the first of those finishers, winning by a comfortable margin of 17 seconds from his club colleague Ross Floyd, who in turn had a nine second margin of comfort over third placed Morpeth Harrier Andrew Lawrence.

Other prominent Morpeth finishers were Matthew Briggs who was sixth in 16m52s, and Rachelle Falloon, who was second Woman home in 18m56s, 55 seconds adrift of North Shields Poly athlete Charlotte Penfold.