Johnston hits ‘ton’ for Morpeth in derby win

Morpeth 1sts overcame the challenge of near neighbours Ponteland when the teams met in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Morpeth, playing at home, won their Division 2 fixture by two wickets.#

It was the visitors who batted first and with Jonathan Appleby on 46 and opener Edward Common on 38, they managed to put on 157 all out.

There were four wickets apiece for bowlers David Rutherfordf (4-25) and James Craigs (4-28).

In reply, Morpeth took 36 overs to chase it down with opener Paulm Johnston leading the attack with a fine century (111) in 98 balls, including 17 boundaries.

They made 159-8, with three of the wickets going to Haq Fazal.

Morpeth 2nds made the trip north to face Warenford where they went down to an 89 run defeat.

Waren batted first and put on 171 all out with Tom Smith their top scorer on 27.

Smith then dominated with the ball claiming a match-winning 7-38 as Morpeth were all out for 82 with opener Christian Takher top scoring on 22.

Ponteland 2nds went down by 114 runs at home to Cramlington 1sts. Daniel Craddock hit a century (103) as Cramlington opened with 241-9 in their 50 overs.

There werethree wickets apiece for Oliver Parker and Zeeshan Tahir for Ponteland, who in reply made 127 all out with opener Simon rae their top scorer on 44. There were three wickets apiece for Bryan Walker and Ian Black.

Blagdon 1sts won by 77 runs away to Whitley Bay 1sts with Tom Lakey hitting 97 as they posted 241-7. Whitley were 164 all out with Craig Sample on 82.

Stobswood 1sts won by 61 runs at home to Civil Service 1sts.

Dale Townsley top scored with 53 not out as Stobswood posted 150-7 in their 50 overs, with Raghu Adimulam taking 3-25.

Civil Service were 89 all out in reply with Jeyachandran on 32. Ian Watson took 4-22 and Michael beverley 3-20.

Kirkley 1sts won by 129 runs away to Embleton.

Christian Rowe hit 65 as Kirkley made 199-7 in 40 overs with Scott Lawson and Dan Baines taking three wickets apiece. Embleton were all out for 70.