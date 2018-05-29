Knight throws his way to win in NE Grand Prix meet at Jarrow

Morpeth Harriers’ throws specialist Andrew Knight was in form again at the NE Grand Prix meeting at Jarrow.

Knight, who is currently No 2 in the UK rankings for the U17 Men’s 5k Shot Putt, used the heavier 6k shot to produce a best effort of 14.89m, a performance that also sees him ranked as high as seventh in the Under 20 age group, and he is also now leading the regional rankings by 43cm.

Knight was one of 19 athletes in action from his club.

Another Morpeth thrower who was well to the fore in the evenings action, was U15 girl Jessica Gardiner, who won the hammer by producing a best of 30.18m. Gardiner also showed outstanding form, to win the discus, by producing a best of 25.35m.

Rounding off the club’s field successes on the night was Ruaridh Lang, who won the U20 men’s discus with 39.96m.

On to the main track event of the night, where 11 athletes lined up in the A race of the Graded 800m, all competing for the Jimmy Hedley Cup, presented in honour of the legendary Jarrow and Hebburn coach, who was the mentor of BBC Commentator, and former World mile record holder Steve Cram in his heyday.

Only a mere 2.50 seconds covered the first seven finishers, where Morpeth’s Kieran Hedley and Alistair Douglass finished in fifth and sixth places, posting times of 1m56.07s and 1m56.33s respectively.

Four athletes from Morpeth lined up in the slightly slower B race. Dean Lonsdale finished fifth in 2m02.36s, and Taylor Glover finished ninth in 2m02.82s. Thomas Innes was 11th and Rowan Bennett 12th.

Morpeth’s Lily Heaton continued her excellent summer form, when finishing third in the 800m D race, posting a new personal best of 2m23.07s.

Another superb Morpeth performer on the night was U20 man Matthew Waterfield, who triumphed in the Graded 100m, an event he was running for the first ever occasion, posting a winning time of 11.58s.

Max Marr finished second in the U15 boys 100m, in 12.56s.

Another personal best performer was Charlie Lane. The U15 finished third in the boys 300m, posting a time of 41.25s.

Six athletes from the club competed in the U13 and U15 age group 1500m events.

In the U15 girls, Rhiannon Hedley posted a time of 5m18.59s, as she finished tenth in her age group.

The U13 boys event saw Bertie Marr finish third in 5m02.82s, an event in which he was running for the very first occasion. Just behind him in fourth place was club colleague Ryan Davies, who posted a new personal best of 5m06.36s.

Another Morpeth 1500m personal best, came from U15 boy Ben Waterfield, who finished fifth in 4m32.98s.

Two other Morpeth Harriers in the event were the two Dylan’s, Gooding and Davies, who finished ninth and tenth in respective times of 4m46.32s, and 4m50.02s.

* Morpeth Harrier Laura Weightman unfortunately finished in a disappointing 12th on her first competitive outing since the Commonwealth Games, at the IAAF Diamond League meeting, held in Eugene, USA on Saturday.

In a fiercely competitive Women’s 1500m, plus an abundance of intense heat, Weightman struggled to get on terms with the leading protagonists, as she posted a time of 4m07.48s, which was certainly some distance adrift from her lifetime best.

* Morpeth Harrier George Lowry won last Friday’s Temple Park 5k Road Race, held at the South Shields Leisure Complex.

He posted a seasons best of 15m14s, winning by a comfortable margin of 71 seconds from Ian Ritchie of Sunderland Police, with Sunderland’s Ian Dixon a further nine seconds adrift in third place.

Another Morpeth Harrier competing in the event was U 17 athlete Daniel Melling, who posted a time of 16m47s, when finishing fifth.

* Morpeth Harriers had three first placers in respective 5k Park Run’s held on Saturday.

Visiting friends in the South, Ian Harding was first across the finish line in Bournemouth, posting a time of 16m10s.

Whilst this was happening, Harding’s Whitley Bay fastest time was being broken by Victoria Park and Tower Hamlet’s Paul Martelletti, who had come the opposite way, also visiting friends.

Martelletti, posted a new course record of 15m21s, finishing ahead of second placed Morpeth Harrier Taylor Glover, who clocked 17m06s.

At Windy Nook, Morpeth’s Mark Snowball marked his day well, by coming home first in a new course best of 18m25s.

Tom Balsdon of Morpeth Harriers was first across the finish line at Newbiggin by the Sea, posting a time of 17m52s.

Meanwhile, a little further up the Northumberland coastline at Druridge Bay, Morpeth Harrier brothers Dylan and Ryan Davies finished third and ninth, with respective personal bests of 18m01s, and 19m44s.

Further inland at Wallsend Rising Sun, Morpeth’s Chris Smith finished second in 17m38s.

* Wednesday was certainly a good night on the roads for Morpeth Harriers, with Ian Hudspith taking the winners title at the annual Clive Cookson 10k Road Race at Monkseaton, and Mark Snowball taking the winners title at the annual George Ogle Memorial Multi Terrain event in the Derwent Valley near Swalwell.

Hudspith crossed the finish line at Monkseaton High School, posting a finishing time of 31m29s. Tyne Bridge’s James Dunce finished seven seconds down on the former International, with another Tyne Bridge Harrier Tom Charlton finishing third in 31m43s.

Posting a time of 32m29s, Morpeth’s Ian Harding finished in fourth place, Morpeth taking second team place behind Tyne Bridge.

Morpeth Harriers had 39 points, courtesy of further supporting runs from Lee Bennett (14th) 34m57s, and Matthew Boyle (20th) 35m50s.

Snowball posted a time of 32m40s, beating Blackhill Bounder Dave Best to the finish line by 16 seconds, with Durham City Harrier Matt Walker finishing third.