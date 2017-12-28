Laura to run in Commonwealth Games

Morpeth Harrier Laura Weightman is on her way to the 2018 Commonwealth Games after being selected to run in Australia in April.

The 26-year-old will be contesting the 5,000m on the Gold Coast for the very first time at such a level, having already achieved silver medal status in her up-until-now preferred distance of 1500m in the Commonwealth’s in Glasgow in 2014.

The recently published World and UK Rankings see Laura highly placed as ninth equal over 1500m in the former, but also seventh in the UK over 800m, second in the 1500m, second in the mile, and third in what will soon become her more regular competitive distance 5000m.

Despite her lack of experience in the 5000m, Weightman’s long-term coach and mentor Steve Cram firmly believes his charge will quickly make her mark over the longer distance, especially when the competition really matters.

Weightman’s selection is reward not only in terms of achievement, but also in her consistent performances, which have seen her highly placed, not only in UK terms, but also perhaps more importantly, on the World stage.

………………………………………………………………….

Posting a finishing time of 32m40s, Abraham Tewelde of Saltwell Harriers won Saturday’s annual Saltwell 10k Road Race, held in Saltwell Park, Gateshead.

Tewelde won by four seconds from Gateshead Harrier Conrad Franks, with Durham City’s Dan Jenkin claiming third place in 33m23s.

It was the second year in succession that Tewelde had tasted victory in his own club’s promotion, which had a total finishing field of 461 competitors, including Morpeth Harrier Josie Cram, who finished 41st overall in 40m01s, and was sixth Women’s finisher, behind North East Cross Country Champion Sonia Samuels of Sale Harriers, who finished eleventh overall in 35m41s, one place ahead of Birchfield’s Danielle Hodgkinson (36m08s), with North Shields Poly’s Charlotte Penfold finishing as third Woman in 21st place overall in 37m44s.

………………………………………………………………….

Between the hours of 15.30 on Thursday 21st December, and 8.31 on Friday 22nd December, Morpeth Harrier’s Women’s endurance specialist Lorna MacDonald completed the longest Night Run, and race of her life, and that was to complete no less than 76 miles on foot, comprising of roughly sixteen 4.8mile loops of a planned course round Morpeth, in aid of Shelter, to raise awareness of homelessness, and the health and safety aspects attached to its growing existence.

Using the Just Giving procedure, Lorna’s undoubted brave efforts, saw her raise over £1,500, of what was originally a £500 target, and she greatly appreciates the assistance shown by friends and fellow club colleagues, and will quite rightly appreciate the opportunity to put her feet up over the Christmas period.

Well Done indeed Lorna, a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you, no doubt you will now know areas of the town that you were not aware of.

………………………………………………………………….

Morpeth Harrier Daniel Dixon certainly showed that he is maintaining his current level of excellent running form, when he was first across the finish line in Saturday’s Druridge Bay Park Run.

Dixon clocked a finishing time of 17m14s for the 5k circuit, putting a twenty-seven second gap between himself and his second placed club colleague Andrew Lawrence.

Fellow Morpeth Harriers Karl Taylor and Mark Snowball meanwhile battled out fourth and fifth spots, finishing respectively in 18m03s, and 18m14s.

Other prominent Morpeth finishers at Druridge were Paul Bellingham and Richard Kirby, who finished in seventh and nineteenth places, with respective clocking’s of 18m42s, and 20m30s, the latter representing a new best over the course.

Another Morpeth winner was Ian Harding, who posted an excellent 16m03s at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park.

………………………………………………………………….

Pre-Event entry has now closed for the annual Morpeth New Year’s Day Road Race, which is scheduled to be held at 1.00pm from the usual starting position at the bottom of Dogger Bank, on Mitford Road.

The event follows the usual route through Mitford Village, past Mitford Church, en-route to Mitford Steads.

Runners then navigate their way down Whalton Road, past the Piramal Factory, turning left at Morpeth Golf Club, past the Sun Inn, the Mafeking Roundabout, and into Carlisle Park, along the Esplanade, to the finish on the Stanners beyond Oldgate Bridge.

Leading runners are expected at the finish line shortly after 1.30pm.

Late entries are being accepted on the day at Race Headquarters, at Morpeth Rugby Club from 11.15am, at rates of £9.00 Club Runners, and £11.00am Non-Club Runners, and will still be eligible for prizes, various winners, and age categories on offer.

Pre-Race (Online Entries) are also to be picked up on the day.

Everyone, competitors, and spectators alike, are invited to the post-race presentation at the Rugby Club, where refreshments including cakes etc will also be made available at a small charge, all proceeds to Morpeth Harriers & AC.

Any late information regarding the event, weather expectations etc, can be found on the Morpeth Harriers website, on www.morpethharriers.com