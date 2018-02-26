Morpeth Harrier Knight putts his way to top of UK rankings

Morpeth Harriers’ U17 Shot Putt specialist Andrew Knight continued his excellent indoor season at Sheffield Arena on Sunday, by adding the English title to his Scottish, Northern and North East titles won in recent weeks.

Knight produced another brand-new lifetime best performance of 15.74m to take the gold, although he was hard pushed to victory all the way by Stratford’s Lewis Byng, who had an on the day best of 15.65m.

This performance also takes him to the very top of the UK Rankings, a factor which very much pleases his hard working, and dedicated coach, Paul Reed, who in his competitive days as an athlete, was also very highly ranked, and gained many International credits and plaudits, and another well deserved gold for his young charge was very well deserved and most welcome.

Another Morpeth Harrier competing in Sheffield on Sunday at the England Athletics Age Group Championships, was U15 Girl Hurdler Amy Lott.

The North Eastern Champion, qualified for the semi final of the 60m Hurdles, by finishing second in her heat, by producing an equal second-best time of 9.37s, just a fraction adrift of her best ever time, which was shared by two other opponents.

Lott went even closer to glory in the semi’s, in qualifying for the final by finishing second in 9.33s.

In the tough final, an obviously nervous Amy clocked 9.40s to finish sixth of eight finishers, the event being won by Enfield and Haringey’s Emily Knight in 9.19s.

Morpeth Harriers two leading performers at the respective English and Scottish National Cross-Country Championships, were their Northern Champions Carl Avery and Mhairi MacLennan.

MacLennan proved to be a winner, however, taking the Scottish Senior Women’s Championship by a margin of 11 seconds in Callendar Park, Falkirk, from Edinburgh University team-mate, Steph Pennycook.

Meanwhile, at London’s Parliament Hill Fields, in the English equivalent, Carl Avery finished eighth, in the Senior Men’s event, and nearly a minute behind Southend’s Adam Hickey, who won the Blue Riband contest for the very first time.

It was a relatively small party of Morpeth Harriers, along with a sprinkling of club officials who made the trip to the nations capital, and the best on the day team result came from their U17 Men, who finished fifth in their 6k event, and first from the North of England.

The club may have well figured amongst the team medals, had leading light, and Northern Champion Rory Leonard not taken an unfortunate tumble when up with the leaders, a fall which resulted in a blow to the head, leaving him somewhat dazed, and concussed.

Thankfully a short visit to a nearby hospital, saw him able to travel home with his supporting parents later in the evening, after recovering in the care of medical experts.

In Leonard’s unfortunate enforced absence, it was North East bronze medallist Daniel Dixon who led the Morpeth squad home to fifth team place.

The first three past the post in Saturday’s Druridge Bay Park Run were all from Morpeth Harriers.

Ian Harding was the first of these, completing the 5k course in 16m42s. Second and third were Alistair Douglass and U15 athlete Tom Balsdon in respective times of 17m02s and 17m56s, both personal bests on the course.

Meanwhile, over at Newbiggin by the Sea, brothers Dylan and Ryan Davies were first and second across the finish line with respective clocking’s of 19m10s, and 20m17s.

In Evesham, Gwenda Cavill was first Woman over the finishing line in 14th place.