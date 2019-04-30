Morpeth make it two wins out of two

Morpeth 1sts made it two wins out of two in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Division 1 when they beat Stocksfield by eight wickets away from home on Saturday.

Stocksfield batted first but they were all out for only 75 with Adrian Marrison their top scorer on 19. David Rutherford took 6-15 with the ball for Morpeth, who in reply needed 22 overs to chase it down for the loss of two wickets with James Sander on 33 and Rutherford on 23.

In Division 2 Ponteland 1sts won by six wickets away to Greenside 1sts.

Greenside had two bats on 67 and 68 in their stand of 195 all out, with three wickets each for Ashley Parker and Ben O’Brien.

In reply, Pont put on 228-4 with Jonathan Appleby on 61 not out.

In Division 3 Blagdon 1sts had an eight wicket home win over Cramlington 1sts.

Billy Pulman was 47 not out as Cramlington reached 78 with Alistair Clark taking 4-16 and Cameron Hedhely 3-29.

In their innings Blagdon made 79-2 in less than 21 overs with Tom Lakey on 46 not out.

In Division 4 Ponteland 2nds lost by five wickets at home to Percy main 2nds.

Paul McCredie was 47 not out as Pont finished on 98 all out, Sam Byerley taking 4-13 and Steven Patterson 3-35.

Percy ran it down in 32 oivers with Michael Boyd 32 noit out and Andrew Beer on 30.

Stobswood 1sts lost by ten wickets at home to Stocksfield 2nds.

In Division 5 Blagdon 2nds went down by seven wickets on their visit to face Cramlington 2nds.

Adam Robson was 49 not out as Blagdon opened up with a score of 139-6.

Cramlington chased it down in 29 overs with Dean Walker on 51 not out and Liam Evans on 37.

Kirkley 1sts faced Ulgham 1sts at home, but the game was affected by rain and meant a reduced overs match.

Ulgham batted first and put on 149-5 with Darrell Campbell on 66 niot out. There were two wickets each for Andrew Horner and Neil Knoll, and in reply Kirkley reached 150-3 to win by seven wickets with Chris Farrelly on 39 and Christian Rowe and Richard Chapman both on 35.

Morpeth 2nds lost by eight wickets when they entertained Seaton Burn 2nds.

Nathan Byatt hit 43 as Morpeth opened with 107 all out, Connor Tynan and John Rook each taking three wickets.

Seaton were 111-2 in 31 overs with Robert White on 65 not out.

In Division 6 Stobswood 2nds lost by two wickets away to Howick. Stobswood were 207-5 with Howick replying with 208-9.

Ulgham 2nds found themselves without a matchb when their match against Berwick 2nds was called off after they conceded.