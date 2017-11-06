Morpeth U17s claim bronze in English Cross Country event

Daniel Dixon (9m38s), Taylor Glover (9m37s), and Rory Leonard (9m15s), all performed superbly to win bronze team medals for Morpeth Harriers in the U17 Men’s Championship, at the annual English Cross Country Relays, held at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield on Saturday.

In a classy field, Dixon began the quest well, when he came home in 23rd place on the first leg, which Glover further improved on by getting up to eighth spot on a fast and furious second leg in which he was fourth fastest.

Despite taking a tumble on the final leg, Leonard got the squad into the medals by outpacing fourth placed Shaftesbury Barnet, and fifth placed Charnwood, as he posted the final legs second fastest time.

Gold medal winners were Aldershot who won with 17 seconds to spare over Cambridge and Coleridge, who were only four seconds ahead of Morpeth.

The Morpeth U17 Men’s B team also performed well, finishing 31st, courtesy of Daniel Melling (9m47s), Ross Charlton (10m02s), and Alex Cunningham (10m25s).

Another excellent performance on the day for Morpeth, came from their U15 Girls, who finished in 21st place, courtesy of Holly Peck (7m23s), Lily Heaton (8m26s), and Rhiannon Hedley (8m09s).

In a tough four stage event, Morpeth Harriers Senior Men finished 27th, and just over three minutes adrift of winners Tonbridge AC, courtesy of George Lowry (16m37s), Ian Harding (16m51s), Jordan Scott (16m53s), and Andrew Lawrence (17m33s).

The club also had more of their youngest athletes in action, some of them in the first year of their age group, and all gained great experience from their outing in what was a high calibre competition, and certainly emerged with a great deal of credit for their respective efforts.

Finishing 50th out of 106 complete teams were the U15 Boys, who were represented by Thomas Cunningham (7m08s), who also took a fall during the event, Dylan Davies (7m25s), and Ben Walker (7m28s).

Running for an incomplete B team, Andrew Hudspith came home in 90th place, posting a time of 7m28s.

Morpeth’s two U13 Boys teams, all of them running in a national competition for the very first time, did well, finishing 58th and 88th respectively out of a total of 97 complete teams.

Competing for the A team were Ryan Davies (7m46s), Bertie Marr (8m00s), Joseph Hudspith (8m17s), who gained a total of ten places during the three stages.

The B team were well represented by Harry Jackson (8m40s), Dylan Walker (8m36s), and James Tilley (8m50s).

Morpeth’s U13 Girls also competed well to finish 85th in a field of 104 complete teams, courtesy of Mia Belton (8m42s), Laura Melling (9m27s), and Sophia Cunningham (9m39s).

* Over 500 runners took part in the annual Gibside Fruit Bowl Trail Race, held in the grounds of the historic estate, near Rowlands Gill, Gateshead on Sunday.

Gemma Floyd won the Women’s race, when finishing 32nd overall in 50m49s.

Other Morpeth results in the event came from Kenton Duffield (80th) (16th O/50 Man) 56m38s, Sue Smith (284th) (8th O/50 Woman) 70m42s, Pam Woodcock (514th) (3rd O/65 Woman) 98m22s.

* Posting a personal best finishing time of 30m30s, Carl Avery was the first Morpeth Harriers first finisher in Sunday’s annual Leeds Abbey Dash 10k Road Race, sponsored once again by Age UK.

He was one of 12 from the club who travelled to South Yorkshire, to compete in the event. Morpeth’s leading Woman was Scot Mhairi MacLennan, who finished eighth in 33m55s.