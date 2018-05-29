Morpeth win, but a loss for Ponteland

Morpeth 1sts had a good 75 run away win over Annfield Plain 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Morpeth batted first and put on 156 all out with David Rutherford top scoring on 41. Shane Oliver took 3-16 for Annfield, who in reply made 81 with David Maughan on 31. Rutherford took 4-14 and James Craigs 3-17.

Ponteland 1sts went down by eight wickets at home to Bates Cottages 1sts.

Pont put on 142 all outwith Haq Fazal on 25 and Keshav Krishman on 24. Paul Merryweather took 4-38 and Michael telford 3-38 for bates, who in reply made 143-2 with Martyn Elliott on 54 not out.

Blagdon 1sts won by eight wickets at home to Berwick 1sts.

Berwick were all out for just 78, having been 13-7 at one stage. David Gibson took 4-11 and Cameron Hedgely 3-19 for Blagdon, who in their innings took 20 overs to chase it down with Tom Lakey on 48 not out.

In other results: Pomnteland 2nds 204-7) lost by three wickets to Backworth 2nds (205-6); Morpeth 2nds (164-5) beat Blue Flames 2nds (163) by five wickets; Blagdon 2nds (102) lost by 45 runs to Bedlington 2nds (147-7).