Morpeth win derby clash with Blyth

Morpeth 1sts won by 113 runs when they travelled to take on Blyth 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Division 2 on Saturday.

James Sander hit 86, including 13 boundaries, with Jack Concannon on 54 and Adam Lawn on 40 as they posted 254-8, with Chris Smith taking 3-48.

In reply, Blyth saw Gary Cotterill hit 64, but with six of their bats failing to score they were all out for 141 with David Rutherford claiming 5-15 and James Craigs 4-43.

Ponteland 1sts went down by four wickets when they visited Annfield Plain 1sts.

David Waters hit 44, John Gardner 32 and Paul Lindsay 31 as Pont made 165-9, with John Maughan taking 4-32.

In their innings, Annfield Plain had Shane Oliver top score with 54 and sam Stephenson on 32 as they replied with 168-6, Johnny Mole taking two wickets for Ponteland.