New NEWS season is off and surfing

This weekend saw some exciting windsurfing at Druridge Bay’s Ladyburn Lake, for the first of this season’s North East Windsurfers events (NEWS).

Shifty gusts of around 30mph scattered the windsurfers like skittles in a bowling alley.

Saturday was a challenge to all but it was Tom Dryden, who has a proven track record in high winds, who completed in style, while most were pushed to their limit and beyond.

Sunday’s racing was more manageable for all, but some do not only manage, but excel, in lighter winds, and so Pip Heywood came into his own.

However, it was Leo Takiguchi who had the edge on the starter line, while others vied for best starting position, he took an alternative route and stormed ahead bypassing those still jostling!

It was a good turn out for the first meeting of the NEWS season with competitors coming from as far as Durham, Hawick, Carlisle, Glasgow and across Northumberland.

Results were: 1 Tom Dryden, 2 Pip Heywood, 3 John Meek, 4 Andy Holmes, 5 Trevor Hobb, 6 Ali Claydon, 7 David Dobson, 8 Leo Takiguchi, 9 Bruce Scott, 10 Susan Benbow.

Thanks go to race officers Alex and Silmara Hodge.

Other dates for the 2019 NEWS series are:

May 18/19 Kielder Reservoir; June 15/16 Yorkshire Dales ; June 29/30 Derwent Reservoir; July 20/21 Berwick; Aug 31/Sept 1 St Mary’s Loch; Sept 21/22 Kielder Reservoir; Oct 12/13 Derwent Reservoir.

Competent windsurfers are always welcome. For more information, contact David Dobson on 0191 384 7710, 07767435562, DavidGDobson@outlook.com

Beginners in Northumberland can contact the Coquet Shorebase Trust for details of lessons on the first Saturday of the month, from 11am to 3pm, contact CST on 01665 710367, info@coquetshorebase.org.uk