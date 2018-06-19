Not a good day for local sides at cricket

Morpeth CC 1sts went down to a narrow nine run defeat at the hands of Cowgate 1sts in the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Cowgate batted first and pout on 129 with Singh their top scorer on 61. David Rutherford took 4-17 for Morpeth, who in reply, fell just short at 120 with Ryan Hope hitting 31. Mehmood took 4-33 for the home side.

Ponteland 1sts lost by six wickets away to Bedlington 1sts.

Haq Fazal had a knock of 39 as Pont made 115 all out, with Ansari claiming 5-24 for Bedlington. In their innings the home side put on 116-4 with Adam Purvis on 30 and Connor Leason on 28.

Blagdon Park went down by ten runs away to Benwell.

Nick Tomlinson hit 78 as Benwell put on 154-8 with Alistair Clark taking 4-41. Blagdon were 144-9 in reply with Matthew Seniot on 70 not out.

Stobswood 1sts faced Whickham at home but the game was abandoned due to rain. Stobswood had made 143-7 with Karl Dullaghan on 29 when the innings was halted.

The game between Morpeth 2nds and Ulgham 1sts was also abandoned. Ulgham were 165-7 with Adam Tait on 55 and Shaun Land on 42 when the elements intervened.

Kirkley won by five wickets against Rock. Rock were 189-4 with Andrew Bottomer hitting 75.Kristian Rowe top scored with 63 in reply as Kirkley made 190-5 with Mark Moody supporting on 38 and Andrew Horner on 31.

Ponteland 2nds (125 all out) lost to Civil Service (186-8).