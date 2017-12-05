Ratcheugh set to stage the first point to point meeting of season

This Saturday will see the Point-to-Point horse racing season begin again at the picturesque course of Ratcheugh Farm near Alnwick.

The Ratcheugh Racing Club hosts this early meeting with 90 horses entered for the six races on the card, which in the past has attracted champion point to point horses and jockeys’ from around the country.

The feature races, the Men’s and Ladies Open, look to be as exciting as ever with the winners qualifying for prestigious hunter chases later in the season at Cheltenham.

‘The Alnwick Races Champion Horse Series’ sponsored by Imperial Racing starts once again after a highly competitive 2016/17 season.

This offers impressive incentive for owners and trainers to run their horses as frequently as possible at the Alnwick fixtures, with the aim to always provide a high calibre of racing on the track.

The secretary at Alnwick Races, Christopher Moore comments: “The track at Ratcheugh has never been in better condition due to the tireless hard work of all the committee members.

“Along with the exciting racing always on display, we are also happy to welcome a number of food and drink stalls to the track and a band playing in the public bar following the racing.

“As this meeting is unusually held on a Saturday we wanted to offer something a little extra this year.”

Hot food and refreshments will be available and as usual spectators will be able to add to the racing excitement by placing a bet with the bookies.

The entrance fee is £10 per head, children under 16 go free. The first race is off at 12 noon.

Course location is at Ratcheugh Farm, Alnwick, Northumberland, NE66 3AE.