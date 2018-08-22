Silver for Lott as she hurdles her way to medal in Scottish champs

Under 15 75m hurdler Amy Lott of Morpeth Harriers competed in the Scottish Athletics Under 13/Under15/Under 20 Age Group Championships at Aberdeen Sports Village on Sunday.

After winning her heat in 11.62s, which was the second fastest overall time, she finished second to Central’s Coirilidh Cook in a tough final, clocking 11.61s to Cook’s winning time of 11.45s.

It was Lott’s second Scottish Championship medal, having won a gold in the 60m hurdles at the Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March this year.

On this occasion, she would also have wished for gold, however she will test herself again next weekend in the English Championships at Bedford.

Another Morpeth Harrier gained a silver medal in the Championships in Aberdeen, and that was Jessica Gardiner, who threw a best of 29.95m in the Under 15 Girls’ discus.

After fouling in the first round of six, she eventually produced her best, which was also fractionally a new lifetime best, which was only 90cm adrift of the gold medal.

Gardiner also competed in the hammer, finishing fourth, throwing a best of 35.50m.

She is also hoping to join Lott at Bedford.

* The annual Quayside 5k Road Race, held on Wednesday, August 15, and organised by Gateshead Harriers attracted a total field of 694 competitors, with 205 finishing the elite race, and 489 taking part in the mass race.

Lewis Moses of Darlington Harriers won the elite race, which began 15 minutes ahead of the mass start, by a comfortable margin of 17 seconds from Morpeth Harrier Carl Avery.

Moses posted a winning time of 14m34s, beating the old course record, while Avery, who has rarely been seen in competition this summer, finished in 14m51s, just managing to hold off the close attentions of Morpeth club colleague George Lowry, who finished third in 14m53s.

Other Morpeth Harriers who finished prominently were Joe Armstrong (7th) 15m21s, Sam Hancox (8th) 15m30s, Thomas Straughan (10th) 15m38s, James Young (11th) 15m44s, and Jake Masterman (20th) (1st U20 Man) 16m08s.

Morpeth Harriers had a total of 26 runners in the elite race, with further performances coming from Alistair Douglass (24th) 16m16s, Andrew Lawrence (26th) 16m19s, Matthew Briggs (34th) (3rd U20 Man) 16m37s, Richard Johnson (37th) 16m40s, Thomas Innes (49th) 17m01s, Richard Castledine (56th) 17m16s, Liam Marsh (81st) (5th U20 Man) 17m55s, Jane Hodgson (90th) (2nd O35 Woman) (6th Woman) 18m02s, Rob Hancox (100th) (3rd O50 Man) 18m14s, Shaun Land (105th) 18m21s, David Swinburne (118th) (9th O40 Man) 18m39s, Steve Haswell (121st) (5th O50 Man) 18m45s, David Nicholson (149th) (2nd O60 Man) 19m25s, Ben Dixon (150th) 19m27s, Gary Hall (157th) (13th O45) 19m38s, Helen King (168th) (1st O40 Woman) (15th Woman) 19m47s, Paul Bellingham (187th) (7th O55 Man) 20m28s, Claire Calverley (199th) (2nd O40 Woman) (23rd Woman) 21m25s, and Gracie Hufton (201st) (2nd U20 Woman) 21m50s.

Five Morpeth Harriers competed in the mass start event.

First home was Jim Alder, who finished in 50th place overall, posting a finishing time of 20m46s, and was fifth Over 55 Man.

Other finishers from the club were Alison Brown (62nd) (7th Woman) 20m59s, Jill Bennett (128th) (2nd O45 Woman) 22m18s, Sue Smith (195th) (5th O50 Woman) 23m48s, and Pam Woodcock (253rd) (2nd O65 Woman) 25m15s.

* Morpeth Harrier Taylor Glover led a field of 283 finishers home in the annual Donaghadee 5k Road Race, held in Northern Ireland on Wednesday 8th August.

Glover posted a finishing time of 16m23s, winning by a comfortable margin of seventy-three seconds from Daniel McManus of Narrows Tri Club.

* A relatively quiet weekend on the athletics front saw several Morpeth Harriers in competitive action at local park runs.

Currently on a family holiday in Wales, brothers Dylan and Ryan Davies took part in Newtown, Mid Wales, and showed many locals a clean pair of heels by finishing first and third respectively.

Older brother Dylan (Under 17) was first across the finish line, posting a time of 18m21s for the 5k distance, which was a course record for his age category.

Meanwhile, Ryan also had an excellent run, posting a finishing time for third in 19m16s.

More locally in Whitley Bay, Taylor Glover of Morpeth was first over the finish line in 16m56s.

At Newbiggin by the Sea, Morpeth Harrier John Butters was second across the finish line in 17m03, and club colleague Holly Peck finished fourth as first Female finisher, posting a time of 19m28s.

Other Morpeth Harriers in prominent action at Newbiggin were young Joe Dixon (Under 13 Boy), who finished an excellent ninth in 20m33s, Over 55 Veteran Man Paul Bellingham, who was 14th in 20m45s, and Gordon Dixon, also Over 55 Veteran Man, and father of Joe, who finished 23rd in 21m52s.

At Rising Sun Country Park near Wallsend, Morpeth’s Over 50 Veteran Man Phil Walker was 14th home in 19m27s.