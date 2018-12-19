Six Harriers contest second indoor meeting of winter series

Six athletes from Morpeth Harriers & AC were in competitive action at the second meeting in the 2018/19 series of Indoor Standards competitions, organised by Gateshead Harriers, held at Gateshead College, on Thursday.

U13 Girl Hannah Lott was the fastest U13 Girl in the 60m hurdles with her clocking of 11.07s, and she also was tenth fastest in the 60m sprint, with 9.23s.

Another Morpeth Harrier in action in these events was Saveena Mullin, who was fourth fastest in the hurdles (12.81s) and 12th in the sprint (9.36s), which was a personal best performance for the youngster.

In the U15 Girls 60m hurdles, Morpeth’s Alice Geoghegan was just pipped by Darlington’s speedster Darcey Garbutt, when she clocked 9.76s.

Geoghegan was also 11th equal fastest in the 60m sprint, an event which saw her U 15 Girl club colleague Mia Belton, achieve the third fastest clocking with 8.40s.

Morpeth U17 Woman Lucy Charlton produced a personal best performance of 11.35s, which saw her emerge as fourth fastest of the age group.

Wayne Gedge was the other Morpeth sprinter in action, finishing as 13th fastest in the Senior Men’s section, posting a time of 8.73s.

The only athlete from the club tackling a field event was Saveena Mullin, who finished fourth in the U13 Girls long jump, with a best effort of 3.50m.

Morpeth Harriers had three firsts in the weekend’s North East parkruns.

Mark Snowball was first across the finish line at Gibside, posting 18m37s for the 5k distance, winning by a margin of 42 seconds from Chris Stainthorpe.

The best winning time achieved by a Morpeth Harrier was that by U20 Men’s North East Counties Cross Country silver medallist Taylor Glover at Whitley Bay, who produced a time of 16m35s, winning by a clear margin of 73 seconds, from club colleague Andrew Lawrence, who had led his club’s Senior Men home to team gold at those Cross Country Championships at Wrekenton the previous week.

Another Morpeth Harriers medallist in competitive action at the weekend was Senior Woman Rachelle Falloon, who had been her club’s third counter in their silver medal-winning team at Wrekenton.

Falloon finished second to Heaton Harrier Danielle Smythe at Wallsend’s Rising Sun, losing out for victory by a mere 20 seconds, as she posted a personal best time over the course, of 18m52s.

Despite suffering from a heavy cold, Morpeth’s Lorna MacDonald was first Woman finisher at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park, posting a time of 19m23s.

U17 North Eastern Cross Country silver medallist Holly Peck became the second Reeves the Pension Specialist Morpeth Harriers Athlete of the Month, when she scooped the November 2018 award for her outstanding performances during the month, particularly at the third Start Fitness-sponsored North Eastern Harrier League meeting held at Aykley Heads, which saw her achieve her third victory of the season in the competition, plus it was the third time that she had run the fastest time, having also won in all of the three packs that she had competed in.

Following her excellent performance in last week’s Telford 10k Road Race, Morpeth Harrier Helen King has received an early Christmas present by being informed that she has been selected to run for England in her Over 40 Women’s Age Group team, that will be competing in the Simply Health Great Birmingham 10k event, being held on Sunday, May 26, 2019.