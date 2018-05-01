Third place finish for young Harriers in Youth League

In their opening 2018 North Eastern Youth Development League Division 1 fixture, held at Middlesbrough Sports Village on Sunday, Morpeth Harriers finished in third place.

They were behind runaway winners Harrogate, but just slightly adrift of second placed hosts New Marske, and slightly ahead of fourth placed North Shields Poly.

The lions share of good performances came from their U17 Men, who managed five and four of the A and B string wins.

Bulk of the good performances came from the Field, where Ethan Stephenson won both the Long and Triple Jump events, with bests of 5.88m and 12.32m, both new personal bests.

He also narrowly lost out on a third A string victory in the High Jump, where he cleared 1.75m, just a mere 3cm adrift of a lifetime best.

The Morpeth Triple Jump result was boosted by Matthew Heslop’s B string win with 11.30m.

In the throwing events, Andrew Knight reigned supreme, easily winning the Shot, by claiming a new league record with 16.69m. Knight went on to also record a win in the Hammer, also a league record, with a best of 39.44m, a new lifetime best, and finished second in the Discus with 33.49m.

The Morpeth Discus result however, was boosted by Luke Haxell’s B string win with 30.09m, which was a new PB.

On the track, Robbie Anderson recorded an A string victory in the U17 Men’s 100m, with a time of 12.30s.

The next best Morpeth performers were their U15 Boys, who managed four A string and two B string victories on the day. Two of those A string victories came from Ben Waterfield, who won the 800m in 2m13.35s, before he went on to clear 1.60m in the High Jump, again a new PB.

The High Jump brought Morpeth a double victory, as Koffi Avornyo took the B string with a best of 1.55m.

Another double victory came in the 1500m, where Euan Duffin took the A race in 4m38.40s, a new personal best by around 21 seconds, and Dylan Gooding took the B race in 4m55.55s,

Max Marr crowned his competitive debut well, by winning the A string Long Jump (4.94m).

The U15 Girls recording three A string victories, and two B string wins, plus they produced the only 4 x 100m Relay victory of the day, winning it in 53.24s.

Two of the three A string wins came from Ellie Longstaff, who won the 100m in 13.58s, and 200m in 28.52s.

Alice Geoghegan, sister of Oliver, helped Morpeth to a double victory in the 100m, by winning the B race in 14.28s, a brand new personal best performance.

Morpeth secured another double win in the 75m Hurdles, courtesy of North Eastern, and Scottish Indoor Champion Amy Lott, who won the A race in 11.88s, which equalled the figure that she had set in September last year, also at Middlesbrough, competing against the West Yorkshire League.

Again, it was the name of Geoghegan who helped with the double win, taking the B race, and again setting new figures of 12.66s.

Another good Morpeth Under 15 Girl track performance came from Mia Belton, who finished second in the 300m, only losing out by a fraction of a second to North Shields Poly’s Rosie Hughes, as she posted a finishing time of 45.71s.

The U13 Boys, managed an excellent four A string victories. Three of the wins came on the track, courtesy of Bertie Marr, Ryan Davies, and Owen Omoigue.

Marr won the 800m in 2m35.89s, Ryan Davies won the 1500m in 5m09.49s, and Omoigue, tasted success in the 75m Hurdles.

The other U13 Boy A string winner was Adam Howliston, who won the High Jump, with his best clearance of 1.29m, which was a new PB.