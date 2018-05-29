Tillie and Jimbob star at Royal Windsor

Morpeth schoolgirl Tillie Ball was selected to ride for England at Royal Windsor in the Pony Club trials event.

Tillie, who is 14, and a pupil at King Edward’s High School, competed in the mounted games when England won by a record-breaking 209 points.

The team consisted of five riders from all over England (Elysee Williams Ward, Sophie Grimshaw, Chelsie Ledger, Isla Holman West and Tillie Ball)and a travelling reserve (Amelia Swann).

Tillie is a member of the Morpeth Hunt branch of the Pony Club, trained by Charlotte Robson, and competes regularly for this local team all over the country.

Her pony, Jimbob, is 20 years old and has the heart of a lion. He’s a local legend and performed amazingly at Windsor in front of the Queen, which was a great honour for all the competitors.

Tillie and Jimbob, and far right, in action at Royal Windsor.