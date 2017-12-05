Time to glam up as Harriers stage their annual presentation

Morpeth Harriers & AC, celebrated their 2016/17 achievements in fine style, when they held their annual awards presentation night at Bar Luga in Morpeth, on the evening of Sunday, November 26.

Event organiser Paddy Paulsen, once again did a splendid job with arrangements, and she was very warmly applauded by those 100 or so present on the night for her sterling efforts.

The club were so pleased with those efforts, that they rewarded her with the honourable task of presenting all of the club awards.

Honourable long serving Club Secretary Mike Bateman announced the various award winners, and described the year as a whole being phenomenal in terms of the various successes, highlighting the Division 1 NEYDL victory, plus the Sherman Cup success, as particularly significant achievements, amongst many others.

First up for the presentation podium were the recipients of the Club Road Championship Trophies and medals.

These were followed by all of the clubs’ major awards for both performance and service.

Details of all awards and winners, can be found on the clubs’ website on www.morpethharriers.com.

During proceedings, members and guests enjoyed a two-course meal, splendidly supplied by Bar Luga, and many thanks go to their Management and Staff for the fine cuisine, and their splendid hospitality.

There was also a Prize Fundraising Draw, with prizes being donated by members, plus the following organisations: -

John Gerrard Premier Hair Salons (Morpeth), Marks & Spencer (Morpeth), The Tranquillity Spa (Ashington Leisure), Morrison’s (Morpeth), Riverside Lodge, Urban Spa Beauty Therapy (Morpeth), Bin 21 (Morpeth), Manzil Tandoori Restaurant (Morpeth), The Vault Café (Morpeth), The Electrical Wizard (Wetherspoons, Morpeth), T & G Allan (Morpeth), Lollo Rosso Restaurant (Morpeth), Start Fitness, Deborah Green Jewellers (Morpeth), Rutherford & Co Department Store (Morpeth), The Black & Grey (Morpeth), Osborne’s Jewellers (Morpeth), Saks Hair & Beauty (Morpeth), Ephesus Turkish Restaurant (Morpeth), Costa Coffee (Morpeth), and Central Bean Coffee House (Morpeth), and Morpeth Harriers & AC, would like to thank all for their utmost kindness and generosity in ensuring the event was a great success.

* For the second year running, Morpeth Harrier John Butters, who was competing in his Northumberland Fell Runners colours, won the annual Angus Tait Memorial Hexhamshire Hobble Fell Race, which on Sunday was being run for the 24th occasion.

Taking nearly a minute off his 2016 time, Butters crossed the finish line in the 16.8k event in 68m37s, winning by twenty seconds from Tyne Bridge Harrier Cees Van Der Land, who finished fourth in 2016.

The event, which also reached a gradient of 1,250ft (379m), had a total finishing field of 150 hardy competitors.

Just over four minutes behind Butters was his Morpeth Harriers club colleague, young Matthew Briggs, who finished in sixth place.

Other Morpeth Harriers finishers were, Paul Banks (29th) 83m27s, Richard Kirby (45th) 86m51s, Mike Steven (66th) 95m10s, Jane Briggs (95th) (20th Woman) (6th O/40) 105m32s, Claire Bruce (126th) (38th Woman) (7th O/50) 117m16s, Clare Walker (145th) (47th Woman) (15th O/40) 130m53s, Jane Kirby (146th) (48th Woman) (16th O/40) 130m54s, and Carol Parry (147th) (17th O/40) 130m55s.