Winning weekend for local cricketers

Morpeth 1sts recorded a 16-run home win over Leadgate 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Jack Concannon top scored with 47 and there were also knocks of 36 from Paul Johnston and 25 from David Rutherford as they put on 170 all out.

Lee Innes took 3-39 for Leadgate, who in reply were all out for 154 with Innes their top scorer on 41 not out and Joe Banks on 39.

Five of the Morpeth bowlers claimed two wickets apiece.

Ponteland 1sts were also on the win trail, beating Cowgate 1sts by six wickets away from home.

Jaswinder Singh hit 51 as Cowgate posted 144 all out with David Waters claiming 3-47.

In reply, Pont put on 145-4 in 32 overs with Stuart Taylor on 56 and Jonathan Appleby on 40 not out.

Blagdon Park 1sts won by 152 runs away to Bomarsund 1sts.

Tom Lakey hit 57, Mark Foster 43 not out, Matthew Spencer 40 and Nigel Clough 36 as Blagdon made 239-7 with Sam Thornton claiming three of the wickets. Bomarsund were all out for only 87 in reply with Colin Thornton on 23, David Gibson taking 5-10.