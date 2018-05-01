Wins for Morpeth, Pont and Blagdon

Morpeth 1sts raced to an eight wicket win away to Tillside 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Andrew Reed top scored for the home side with 35 as they put on 138 all out in 46 overs, with Paul Elliott taking 4-41 and James Craigs 3-16.

In reply, Morpeth saw Paul Johnston hit an unbeaten 89 in 101 balls, including 14 fours. James sander also weighed in with 32 as Morpeth posted 139-2 in 31 overs.

Ponteland 1sts won by 89 runs when they travelled to face Blyth.

Jonathan Appleby was 85 not out in 85 balls and Edward Common on 39 as Pont posted 169-4 in 40 overs.

Blyth were all out for 80 in reply with Andy Kemp their top scorer on 24.

Ashley Parker took 4-14 for the visitors with two wickets apiece for John Gardner, Common and David Waters.

Blagdon 1sts won by three wickets at home to Warkworth 1sts. Matthew Hall hit 33 as Warkworth opened with 109-8, Alistair Clark taking 3-31.

Blagdon, in reply, hit 110-7 in 30 overs with Nigel Clough top scoring on 29 and David Gibson on 20 not out. Martin Clark took 4-8 for Warkworth.