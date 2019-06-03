Morpeth and Ponteland win in cricket league

Morpeth 1sts chalked up another win in the Northumberland and Tyneside Cricket League at the weekend with a 60-run away win over Ryton 1sts in Division 1.

In their 50 overs Morpeth posted 211-6 with David Rutherford on 63 not out and James Sander on 59.

Syed Moh Ali took 3-14, and in reply they were restricted to 151 all out with Moh Ali and Richard Brooks both on 33. Cam Mackay claimed 5-27 and Rutherford 3-27.

In Division 2, Ponteland 1sts had a 102 run home win over Bedlington 1sts.

Ben O’Brien hit 65 and there was 29 from Ul Haq Fazal as Pont put on 173 all out, Ruwan Sembukttige taking 3-23.

In their innings, Bedlington were 71 all out, 32 of which came from the bat of Majid Ansari. Ashley Parker took 5-51 and there was a three wicket haul for David Waters.

Blagdon Park 1sts beat Berwick 1sts by eight wickets in Division 3. Berwick managed only 80 all out with Michael Hush the top scorer on 21, Harry Johnson taking 5-12 and David Covell 3-6. Blagdon chased it down in 22 overs on 81-2 with Tom Lakey the leading bat on 52 not out.

Ponteland 2nds faced Clara Vale 1sts away in Division 4 when they went down to a 58 run defeat. Clara batted first and made 125 all out with Usman Saeed their top bat on 22.

Andy Denyet claimed 4-30 and John Lumb 3-6 before Pont found themselves 67 all out with only one bat, Chris Morgan, in double figures on 17. The wickets were spread amongst four Clara bowlers, two with three wickets and two with two.

Stobswood 1sts won by five wickets when they took on Backworth 2nds at home. Backworth batted first and put on 128 all out with Graeme Fairbairn on 28.

Ian Watson took 3-37 for Stobswood, who in reply needed 28 overs to reach their target at 131-5 with Adam Cook on 46 not out and Dale Townsley on 37.

Blagdon 2nds lost by 95 runs away to Bates Cottages 2nds in Division 5. Andrew Lamb was 91 not out as Bates posted 202-4, before Blagdon were all out for 107, Lamb taking 4-17.

Kirkley 1sts won by 37 runs away to Bedlington 2nds. Kirkley managed 195 all out with Christian Rowe and Andrew Horner both on 32. Kevin Richards hit 58 in reply for Bedlington, but with Khalid Mahmood taking 5-30 they were all out for 158.

Morpeth 2nds won by two wickets at home to Cramlington 2nds. Ryan Hope hit 50 as Morpeth put on 168-9, whilst Cramlington finished on 169-8 in 37 overs, Dean Walker hitting 42.

Ulgham 1sts lost by 19 runs to Seaton Burn 2nds. Seaton were 158 all out with Robert White on 34. Ulgham were all out for 139 in reply with Roy Hogarth on 69, Phil Spratt taking 3-16.