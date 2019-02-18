Morpeth back on top after big home victory

Morpeth RFC 53-5 Bridlington

This was yet another vital victory in Morpeth’s impressive season, returning Carl Hill’s side to the top spot in their quest for honours, writes Colin Green.

For the purist maybe the performance didn’t quite match last week’s display but it was both clinical and efficient disposing of a Bridlington side that was physical and spirited.

It was almost spring like when the game kicked off with Morpeth attacking towards the clubhouse and it was the home side who immediately got on the scoreboard when after three minutes, fly half Ben Hornby converted his second penalty chance.3-0.

For the next 20 minutes the game was scrappy, with Bridlington having the majority of possession making inroads with a strong physical presence.

The game changed when the home side began to have some continuity to their play causing Bridlington to concede a penalty coupled with a sin binning. It was from the attacking scrum the ball was recycled for the impressive Cole Wilson to storm over for an unconverted try after 25 minutes for 8-0.

Morpeth then dominated a Dynan try from a clever inside pass was to follow, the back rower taking another excellent line for 13-0.

Then on 35 minutes a Phillips try after initially Telford, who was greatly impressive throughout, combined with winger Jake McKay, for Hornby to add the extras.Then Telford himself swerved and sidestepped his way over for Hornby again to be on the mark. 27-0.A bonus point in the bag.

The half ended with another Telford mazy run from some 70 metres which unfortunately didn’t lead to a score and at halftime it was 27-0.

The second half started slowly before the hardworking East Yorkshire outfit scored a deserved try in the corner on 50 minutes. 27-5.

But the game reignited on 60 minutes when Ward,on a mazy run, went over for an individual side stepping effort. 32-0.

Yet another Dynan effort came from a 5 metre scrum with the number 8 powering through would be tacklers. 39-5.

Then Ward again- the winger intercepted from 80 metres to outpace the Brid defence to go over by the posts for Hornby to convert for 46-5.

Then good handling by dangermen Ward and Telford saw the lively McKay go over for the final score which Hornby converted.

The game kindly sponsored by the Class of 75, whose past efforts must never be forgotten, would undoubtedly been impressed with the current team who are in fine form.

Man of the match Andrew Telford.