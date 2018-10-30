Morpeth back to winning ways ‘on the road’

Bridlington RFC 17-20 Morpeth RFC

Morpeth returned to winning ways with an exceptionally hard fought victory over a spirited Bridlington side to record the narrowest of victories.

This victory cemented the Mitford Road outfit as one of the pacesetters at the top of the league.

This was far from a comfortable win but points ‘on the road’ is always a good return.

Morpeth were the better team and probably deserved to win by more points than the final scoreline suggests, but they were under intense pressure during the game’s last plays.

Morpeth were showing significant changes particular in the backs when the game kicked off, playing into the strong wind. It was ironic that both sides played better when they were faced with the elements.

Yet it was the home side who took the initiative with two early penalties to take a six point lead after 15 minutes.

It wasn’t until halfway through the first half that Morpeth registered their first points and it came through the boot of fly half Ben Hornby who was on the mark with three penalties to make the score 9-6 to the Northumbrians.

Then, on 33 minutes, Morpeth scored their only try when a Hornby cross kick on the oppositions 22m line saw McKay clutch from the air to race over for an unconverted try.

Bridlington reduced the arrears with a further penalty to make the score 14-9 at halftime.

It looked good for Morpeth at this stage with the elements in their favour, however, this did not prove the case. An interception try by the Brid centre, who outpaced the Morpeth defence, then unfortunately had to leave the field immediately after becoming ill, took the home side into the lead, with a converted try.

Two further Hornby penalties took the score to 20-17 in Morpeth’s favour as the game entered into the final minutes, where Morpeth held out, JUST, to secure a deserved if somewhat hard fought win.

For Morpeth, skipper Hill produced a typically ebullient display to win Man of the match from an impressive Fraser Boldy who was always a threat in midfield.