Morpeth get cricket season off to winning start

It was the start of the cricket season on Saturday and Morpeth 1sts got their campaign off to a winning start in the Northumberland & Tyneside Division 1 with a seven wicket win over Annfield Plain.

The visitors batted first and put on 157-7 with John Newstead their top scorer on 40 not out.

James Craigs and Cam MacKay took two wickets apiece for Morpeth, who in reply chased it down in 44 overs with opener James Sander hitting 57 in their 158-3.

Morpeth 2nds (152 all out) lost by seven runs away to Bates Cottages 2nds (159 all out).

Ponteland 1sts went down to a 70-run defeat at the hands of Cowgate 1sts in Division 2.

Jaswinder Singh hit 51 and Dhruv Desai 43 as Cowgate posted 211-9 in their 50 overs, with John Gardner taking 3-46.

Ponteland, in reply, lost too many early wickets, struggling at 39-4 and in the end they ran out of steam at 141 all out with Jonathan Appleby their top scorer on 42. Richard Crawford took 3-27 for Cowgate.

In Division 3 Blagdon 1sts lost by 25 runs away to Corbridge 1sts.

Nathan Shoesmith hit 58 as Corbridge opened up with 190-8, Alistair Clark clkaiming 3-45.

Blagdon were 165 all out in reply with Mark Foster on 37 and Nigel Clough on 34.

Finn-Garret-Jowsey took 4-27 and Andrew Dover 3-35.

Stobswood 1sts lost by 313 runs on their visit to Allendale in Division 4. Tim Raglan hit a magnificent 260 and there was a 148 from Tom Scottas Allendale posted a massive 451-6 in their 50 overs.

Ian Watson took three wickets for Stobswood, who in reply 138 all out with Esmond Black on 43 and Dan watson on 33.Tom Scott took 6-30 for Allendale with the ball.

Ulgham 1sts beat Cramlington 2nds by 62 runs in Division 5 (North).darrell Campbell top scored with 22 as Ulgham made 147-9, Andy Langley and Stephen Parker each taking three wickets.

Cramlington were all out for 85 in replywith David Loxham taking 3-16 and Robert Grimmond 3-19.