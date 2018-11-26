Morpeth have the edge in close encounter

Morpeth RFC 16-10 Pocklington

Morpeth welcomed Pock back to Mitford Road on an afternoon that promised much with excellent playing conditions and a good crowd.

The East Yorkshire outfit have found life difficult back North East 1 after both the success and disappointment of a promotion followed by a relegation.

It is significant that Pock have suffered more than a few defeats by the smallest of margins and with a bit of luck here and there they would no doubt be among the league leaders. This proved to be another example as Morpeth took the spoils, but only just.

Almost directly from the kick off Pocklington took the lead with a first minute penalty. Morpeth had a similar opportunity on five minutes but Ben Hornby pulled the chance wide.

The home side were not to be denied.From an excellent attacking line out -Long put in another significant shift- the ball was spun wide from a set move which allowed full back Telford, always lively, the time to show his pace against some questionable defence to score wide out.5-3 Morpeth.

The game then developed into a stalemate with a great deal of play around halfway with Pocklington having most of the possession.

Morpeth, when they won the ball, lacked creativity, the receiver either being caught static, or when worked wide, cross field running failed to commit the opposition. There could be no criticism whatsoever of second row Cole Wilson, who made hard yards, the right decisions and always delivered. In a very quiet way it was a telling performance.

Yet on 35 minutes the home side managed a period of sustained pressure resulting in a converted a penalty .8-3 Morpeth.

The highlight of the first half was a storming Dynan run, helped by further inroads by scrum half Elliott . They were both lively throughout.

This resulted in a spurned penalty chance and at half-time in remained 8-3.

The second half saw the home side initially take control. A poor Pock lineout close to their own line allowed Morpeth to pounce with Dynan ploughing over. 13-3 Morpeth.

Pocklington then came right back into the game,some direct running took play into the home 22 and second row Archie Fothergill, taking a really good line crashed over near the posts for a converted try.13-10

Morpeth lack nothing in terms of spirit and the last 10 minutes typified this. They came back with a Boldy penalty, which came again from the side’s two outstanding backs, when first Telford made an excellent break which was taken on by Elliott causing Pock to offend.16-10.

The game ended with Pock tenacious to the end camped on Morpeth’s line.

Despite conceding penalties the home side defended famously,Craigs,Dawson, Hill and Phillips to the fore, with Moody’s immense contribution at the final scrum deserving a particular mention, but this was a team effort that got them through and yet another victory to show for their endeavours.