Morpeth kick off new year with another win

Morpeth 25-5 Northern

Morpeth started the New Year with a bonus point victory to remain in top spot in the league.

They thoroughly deserved their victory against a Northern side who tried throughout and were rewarded with an excellent try just before the interval.

It could never be described as the home side’s best performance this season maybe a little disjointed after the Christmas, New Year break.

Morpeth took the lead on five minutes when debutant Andrew Bradley, who showed good composure throughout, slotted an easy 20m penalty, after strong running from Blake Robinson, playing at inside centre.

They increased that lead when second row Steven Long showed a good turn of pace after Jonny Ward and Sam Hornby combined well on the right wing following an exchange of passes. Bradley added the conversion with an excellent kick, making it 10-0 to Morpeth after 12 minutes.

Again it was the home side’s dominating scrum half Elliott who broke after combining with number 8 Michael Craigs, handing onto the impressive Bradley before centre Alex Tait ran around between the posts for Bradley to add the extras.

It was 17-0 to Morpeth who at this stage were utterly dominant. However, that was to change when with the home side pressing, Northern had a clearing kick half charged down bouncing in no-man’s land, allowing for an excellent gather and support play saw Northern reduce the deficit with an end to end entertaining unconverted score.

This made the score 20-5 to Morpeth at half time.

The game somewhat stagnated in the second half with Morpeth failing to provide the continuity shown in the first half, albeit further scores came from an attacking line out on 45 minutes when Flanker Ian Burnham, always close to the action, crashed over.

Then a Sam Hornby break, now playing at fly half, saw an excellent short off- load to skipper Carl Hill to add another try.

The scoring was completed when an excellent Ward, who threatened throughout, saw quick ball being recycled and Elliott, with a beautifully judged kick showing vision and awareness, resulted in Ward regathering and scoring wide out for a really well worked try.

MoM was Steven Long.