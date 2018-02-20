Morpeth lose, but are still in the title chase

Morpeth 20-27 West Leeds

Morpeth Rugby Club 1st XV lost a vital league game at home to West Leeds on Saturday, and with the business end of the competition approaching, it is still anyone’s guess as to who will emerge champions.

There are currently six teams all within seven points of each other at the top.

It really is anyone’s league and Saturday’s crunch match against West Leeds proved to be a real nail biter with the league newcomers just coming out on top, probably deservedly so.

They play an expansive brand of rugby and got off to a flying start with two converted tries in the first 14 minutes .

This meant Morpeth were always playing catch-up.

They batted hard and Liam Allen pulled a try back which Ben Hornby converted.

They then added a further penalty to reduce the deficit further to 14-10.

But West then took hold of the game before half-time with a converted try and penalty, meaning they were 24-10 up at the interval.

On 68 minutes, Morpeth got back in it when Sam Hornby went over for his brother to convert. Ben was again on target after 77 minutes, bringing the home side within range, only to be thwarted at the death when the home side were adjudged to have knocked on with the try-line beckoning.