Morpeth lose on road

Cleckheaton 20-14 Morpeth RFC

Morpeth travelled to Yorkshire to play their final away fixture against an improving Cleckheaton outfit.

In the end Morpeth lost by the one score, albeit collecting a losing bonus point in the process, in a game in which Cleckheaton just about deserved the spoils.

Considering the recent weather the match was played in excellent conditions but it was the home side who took the lead with a converted try on 14 minutes, before fly half Ben Hornby reduced the arrears with a penalty on 23 minutes, making the score 7-3. It remained that way till halftime.

In the early part of the second half Morpeth were in the ascendancy, firstly another Hornby penalty on 42 minutes put the visitors a mere one point behind.

Better still, they took the lead on 50 minutes with an excellent Ward try when first number 8 Michael Craigs picked up at the base of a scrum, just inside the Cleck half, made a significant break, kicked ahead, for full back Ward to chase, collect and score an unconverted try, making it 11-7 in Morpeth’s favour.

Cleck then hit back with a converted try of their own on 60 minutes, before Hornby with another penalty tied the scores at 14-14 on 62.

But it was Cleck again who finished the game the stronger with two further penalties making the final score 20-14 in their favour.

Tremendous results were seen by other club sides when the Reivers completed the treble winning the Candy League, Candy Trophy and Number 2 County Cup.

Congratulations also to The Stags who won their County Cup final with an excellent victory against West End.

Next Saturday sees the final first team league match against leaders and close rivals Alnwick who require a point to be crowned as Champions and secure automatic promotion.