Morpeth promoted

Consett 5-27 Morpeth RFC

It was an historic day for Morpeth RFC when promotion was secured as winners of North East 1 and next season will see the club play in the North Premier,

The club have now achieved promotion twice since the inception of league rugby, the first being in 1997 .

Not only that, but there was another cup final victory for the Edwardians in defeating Tynedale, and the Reivers lost narrowly against a strong Alnwick side in another fantastic game of cup final rugby.

There was a strong Morpeth following at Amethyst Park to see already relegated Consett take the field, at their impressive ground. The Durham side were the first to take the initiative and dominated the early possession. Then from almost their first attack Morpeth took the lead. From a dominant scrum wide out on the opposition 10m line, Dynan picked up , beat a man with both quick feet and pace, released full back Telford and sent Jardine away, still with plenty to do, but the winger sidestepped his way, beating the final defender to score between the posts with Ben Hornby adding the points, 0-7 on six minutes.

Morpeth began to win possession and when backs and forwards combined another storming Sandall run, typical of him this season saw Dynan go over for an unconverted score for 0-12.

Consett won a stream of possession but were thwarted by some excellent Morpeth defence and they increased their lead on 26 minutes, from an attacking scrum the returning Josh Williams crashed over from close range, after both Ward and Telford again combined - 0-17.

The home side were not to be denied and deservedly got on the score sheet when after a quickly taken penalty close to Morpeth’s line they drove over for an unconverted score to make it 5-17 at halftime.

The first 10 minutes of the second half effectively decided the match, Morpeth, under constant pressure, and a man down due to a sinbinning, held out the home side who threw everything at them. But as the ball landed in Jonny Wards’s hands to run the length of the field to effectively kill the game ,Hornby converted for 5-24.