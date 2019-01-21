Morpeth romp takes them top of the table

Morpeth RFC 34-13 Scarborough

Morpeth romped to the top of the league with a dominant win against a spirited Scarborough outfit who were top of the pile when the game kicked off.

The East Yorkshire outfit had their moments but were ultimately out powered by a Morpeth side who were totally dominant up front. A dominance that laid the platform for an excellent win.

Although cold, the match kicked off in near perfect January conditions, the result was a competitive match throughout with a great deal of open constructive rugby, a credit to both sides.

Morpeth had the first opportunity to get on the scoreboard when on 6 minutes Fly half Ben Hornby was wide with a long distance penalty. Yet the same player was on the mark with an easier chance on 12 minutes.3-0 Morpeth.

Scarborough looked enterprising throughout and capable of scoring from anywhere. However their equalizing score came when they converted a penalty of their own. 3-3.

Full back Telford then threatened for the home side but was cut down by a high tackle.From the resulting penalty skipper Hill spurned the opportunity of three points to go for territory and an attacking line out.

It was from this pressure, followed by two close range scrums which quickly became the home side’s most potent attacking weapon that debutant number 9 Irving dummied and crashed over on 25 minutes for a try converted by Hornby to make it 10-3 to Morpeth.

On 38 minutes Morpeth were forced on the back foot when Scarborough back three, always threatening, took play up to Morpeth’s 22 where Parkinson in a last ditch tackle sustained an ankle injury to be replaced by Jake Jardine.

It was end to end stuff with another long range Scarborough attack saw them halted just 15 meters from the home side’s try line.

The half-time score was 10-3 to Morpeth.

It was the second half that proved Morpeth’s forward dominance. After slow ball was recycled centre Phillips took the correct option with a drop goal after 50 minutes. 13-3.

The on 55 minutes an attacking line out, then rolling maul followed by good work from Hill and replacement Burnham, saw Dawson, outstanding throughout, crash over from close range. Hornby added the extras.20-3 Morpeth.

Then on 60 minutes the returning Dynan got in on the act, another dynamic scrum destroyed Scarborough for Dawson to combine with Dynan to go over. Hornby struck a great conversion. 27-3.

But Scarborough were not to be denied some excellent recycled ball saw a kick through and touch down by left wing Smith.27-8

More total dominance up front saw yet another push over try for the home side and another score for scrum half Irving followed by a Hornby conversion. 34-8

Scarborough, who never stopped trying, went over with almost the last play of the game after some patient recycling to make the final score 34-13 to the home side.

This was top versus second and Morpeth produced an outstanding display to win this game, making the right decisions at the right time and looked after possession . It was based around a dominant forward performance.

You need to look no further than the front row as Men of the match-Moody,Hill and Sandall laid the foundation for this thoroughly deserved and outstanding victory.