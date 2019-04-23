Morpeth rugby fail in bid to land the County Cup

Alnwick RFC 39-3 Morpeth RFC

Alnwick romped home to a deserved success in beating a spirited Morpeth side whose great season came to an end. There can be no complaints in recognising the quality and entertainment that Alnwick displayed.

It was a sunbaked Easter afternoon that greeted the two teams on a superb surface and setting that was an immense credit to Berwick RFC, even if the choice of venue was of some debate. The game was played in excellent spirit with all match officials contributing immensely.

It was Morpeth who took an early lead after seven minutes with a Hornby penalty for 3-0..

But it wasn’t too long before Alnwick’s superior ability to create space in wide areas hurt Morpeth. On the 10 th minute interplay by centres Cuthbert and Hutchinson then quick hands saw hooker Hamish Burn stride over for an unconverted try. 5-3 to Alnwick.

Converted full back Bird caused Morpeth problems hitting good powerful lines from clever line out ploys getting his team well over the gain line.

Morpeth had at least equality, in terms of possession, but could never hurt an impressive Alnwick defence and ultimately never really looked like scoring a try.They increased their lead in the run up to halftime when fullback Moralee, the game’s outstanding performer, ran back a poor kick ahead, to force Morpeth to concede and for Bird to kick the penalty making it 8-3 at half-time.

The second half belonged to Alnwick: on 42 minutes they scored when Bird initially made inroads before Hutchinson took it on for the lively Cuthbert to score, converted by Bird. 15-3 to Alnwick.

Then, after Morpeth, who had enough possession but were running out of ideas, lost the ball in contact, Cuthbert kicked ahead to gather and score. 20-3.

Further tries came at regular intervals as Alnwick stepped up the pace.The pick came when Moralee kicked ahead, and caught the ball at full pace to race in from 75m.