Morpeth rugby on verge of title success

Pocklington 20-32 Morpeth RFC

Morpeth now stand eight points clear at the top of the league with three fixtures remaining after this exceptionally hard won victory.

Pocklington worked hard but ill discipline, particularly high tackles were dealt firmly and fairly by consistent refereeing. It cost them in terms of sinbinning.

It was never a classic from either side, with numerous handling errors, yet that all contributed to the excitement. The game really turned on two classy Morpeth tries, one at the start and then at the death to clinch the spoils.

Playing conditions were excellent and Pocklington started with a bang. Backs and forwards combined to dominate early possession resulting in an really good score from an attacking line out and drive. 7-0 after two minutes.

It took Morpeth to the 10th minute to get a foot in the game. Attacking around the 22 metre line a superb Hornby cross kick, well taken by Jardine who expertly slipped the ball to the intelligent Telford who crossed for Hornby to add the conversion. 7-7

The pace of Dynan was causing the home side problems, unfortunately the same player lost some focus in later stages.

Morpeth now had a foothold in the game with Hornby making good length with his penalties. Hill leading by example, Dawson following that lead and with Craigs outstanding throughout. Scrum half Elliott scrapped the full game in dealing with a great deal of untidy possession.They took the lead on 20 minutes a scrappy attacking line out, pounced on by Craigs came through to Dynan who showed great strength in burrowing over for Hornby to convert for 7-14.

Both sides then swopped penalties before Morpeth scored again.Telford, a continual threat, raced over after another good line out then a planned backs move saw the full back cross again for 10-22.

Despite late Morpeth pressure and couple of good chances they crucially failed to increase their lead by halftime.

The second half began the same way as the first with a Pock score following a quickly taken penalty, going over for a try which was converted for 17-22.

Morpeth’s lead was cut to two points when ill discipline and a penalty cost them dearly at 20-22.

This Morpeth side lacks nothing in spirit , they took play back to give Hornby the chance to maintain their advantage which he duly converted.20- 25: going into the last 10 minutes anyone’s game.

On 75 minutes, whilst defending bravely, a Hornby interception from a Pock line out took play back into the Pock half. Then Morpeth sealed the game with another superbly controlled score. An excellent line out just in the Pock half, driven, on with Hill and Craigs to the fore, then controlled even further, forcing the Pock defence to splinter, Hornby taking full advantage with super break and inside pass to the intelligent Telford to again race over, a great team score.

Hard fought it maybe, not the prettiest absolutely, but maximum points for the team.