Morpeth victory keeps them at top

Morpeth RFC 27-10 Bridlington

On a bitterly cold afternoon Morpeth continued their excellent league campaign with a bonus point victory against a spirited and physical Bridlington side,whose spirit was shown with a try with almost the last play of the game.

This was never a classic encounter,yet Morpeth again showed a real will and appetite to play,based on strong forward dominance particularly in the set scrum.

Morpeth started the more enterprising kicking against the wind,but were stunned when they lost scrum half Elliott after five minutes.Ben Hornby moved into 9 and he opened the scoring from a simple penalty, again set up from scrum dominance.

Morpeth’s lead was increased when Ward showed pace after Liam Carmichael, who was prominent throughout the game, took it on before Phillips sent Ward towards the line -8-0 to Morpeth.

The remainder of the half was slightly disjointed with Bridlington reducing the arrears with a penalty for 8-3.

After 50 minutes some good recycling and quick ball allowed Shippen to show good hands to send Ward on another run, this time with a lot to do,but the full back sidestepped would be defenders for an excellent score, which was unconverted.

It was then that indiscipline which was always bubbling under from the East Yorkshire outfit who had two players sinbinned in quick succession.

Morpeth took good use of the advantage with Josh Williams burying over from close range after a seemingly age of incessant home pressure. After 60 minutes Morpeth led 20-3 with still more to come.with Liam Allen running the length of the field for a bonus point touchdown, converted by Hornby for 27-10.

The last score went to Bridlington who tried to the last with a converted try.

The win consolidates Morpeth’s position at the league summit before another difficult encounter away against East Yorkshire outfit Driffield.