Morpeth win big at home to Lintz in league

Morpeth 1sts enjoyed a big nine-wicket home win over Lintz 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Division 1 on Saturday.

On a day when many games were affected by the weather, Morpeth elected to field and they had Lintz all out for 127, opener Johnny Forster the only bat to cause their bowlers any problems with a knock of 58.

Elliott Clark and Paul Elliott did most of the damage for Morpeth, each claiming four wickets.

In reply, Morpeth needed just over 16 overs to chase it down at 131-1 with Paul Johnston on 54 not out, Adam lawn on 42 and Stephen Boyd on 24 not out.

Ponteland 1sts saw their away game against Blyth 1sts in Division 2 abandoned because of the rain.

Ponteland went into bat and with Daniel Wright hitting 88 and Ben O’Brien 76, it enabled them to declare after 38 overs with the score on 240-5, Daniel Ebdale having claimed two wickets.

Andy Clark hit an unbeaten 42 for Blyth in reply, but with the score on 66-2 play was suspended due to the conditions.

Blagdon Park 1sts also saw their game away to Whitley Bay 1sts in Division 3 abandoned.

Blagdon batted and made 239-7 in their 50 overs with Nigel Clough on 79, Elliott Leybourne on 46 not out and Tom Lakey on 43.

But during the tea interval the rain started to fall and play was unable to resume.

In Division 4, Stobswood 1sts travelled to face Civil Service 1sts, biut again the rain intervened.

Civil Service batted and put on 170 all out with Nikhl Bharti hitting a fine 93, but play was unable to continue after tea.

Also in Division 4, Ponteland 2nds saw their game abandoned at home to Whickham 2nds. The visitors batted and made 90 all out, with Ian McIntryre top scoring on 32.

Nikhl Ponna took figures of 5-4 and Hanza Qureshi 3-29, but again, play was interrupted by the elements.

Morpeth 2nds did manage to get in a full game and lost by ten wickets away to Alnwick 2nds in Division 5.

Alex Flynn had a knock of 81 as Morpeth posted 144 all out, Matthew Straker taking a five wicket haul for the home side.

In reply, Alnwick chased it down in 24 overs at 145 without loss with Bradley Spiers on 72 not out, Matthew Stewart on 29 not out and Michael Brewis on 35 (retired).

Blagdon Park 2nds won by seven wickets at home to Tillside 2nds. The visitors were bowled out for only 67 with Adam Robson taking 5-19.

In reply, Blagdon reached 69-3 in 15 overs with Fuzzy Ahmed on 25 not out and John Whittaker on 23.

Kirkjley 2nds won by 30 runs against Riding Mill in Division 6.

David Alexander top scored on 30 as Kirkley put on 172-7, with Riding Mill making 142 all out in reply.