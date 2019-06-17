Morpeth win by five wickets

Cricket

On a day when many games were hit by the weather, Elliott Clark and David Rutherford claimed three wickets apiece as Morpeth bowled their hosts out for only 68.

Morpeth then chased it down at 69-5 in 27 overs with Callum Lawn top scoring on 19.

Ponteland 1sts faced Alnwick 1sts at home but the game was abandoned. Ben O’Brien hit 93 and Haq Fazal 89 as Pont posted a big score of 207-1 in their 50 overs.

Alnwick were 19-0 after eight overs when they rain fell.

Blagdon 1sts won by 78 runs at home to Whickham 1sts in Division 3.

David Gibson was 50 not out and Sam Eyres on 43 as Blagdon made 169-6. Whickham were 91 all out in reply with Gibson taking 3-16.

Ponteland 2nds game against Civil Service was cancelled.

Stobswood 1sts were also hit by the weather, when their game against Newcastle 2nds was abandoned.

Dale Townsley hit 42 as Stobswood put on 110 all out and Newcastle were 108-9 before the 8pm deadline was reached after rain interruptions.

Kirkley 1sts also had to abandon against Alnwick 2nds. Harry Ash hit 40 and Scott Gardiner 38 as Kirkley were 142-8, but Alnwick reached 90-4 before rain hit after 23 overs.

Ulgham 1sts lost by one wicket away to Bedlington 2nds. Ulgham were 79 all out, with Lee Hutchinson taking 4-9, but in a low scoring game Bedlington replied with 80-9, David Loxam taking 3-21.

Blagdon 2nds were without a game as the pitch at Monkseaton was unplayable.

Morpeth 2nds faced Warenford at home in Division 5, but again the only winner was the rain. Brian Thompson hit 54 as Warenford put on 165-5, and J Travers hit 31 for Morpeth in reply as they reached 46-4 when the weather intervened after 19 overs.