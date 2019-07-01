Mprpeth golfers raise £10,000
Four members of Morpeth Golf Club took part in a charity event on Friday …. and raised twice as much money as they had hoped to.
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 09:48
The 16-hour challenge was in aid of Cancer Research, and the foursome, who had originally targeted £5,000, were delighted to reveal afterwards that they had eventually raised over £10,000.
The Morpeth Midget Men (Kuz, Rushy, Stoxy and Baz) set out at 4am and played four successive rounds at Bamburgh, Foxton, Alnmouth Village and finally around their home course at Morpeth.
They walked almost 25 miles and played around 320 shots.
On Monday a reception was held in Morpeth Golf Club to recognise their achievement on the day.