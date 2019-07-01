Mprpeth golfers raise £10,000

The foursome who completed four rounds for charity.

The 16-hour challenge was in aid of Cancer Research, and the foursome, who had originally targeted £5,000, were delighted to reveal afterwards that they had eventually raised over £10,000.

The Morpeth Midget Men (Kuz, Rushy, Stoxy and Baz) set out at 4am and played four successive rounds at Bamburgh, Foxton, Alnmouth Village and finally around their home course at Morpeth.

They walked almost 25 miles and played around 320 shots.