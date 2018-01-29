Narrow defeat on the road for Morpeth

Malton & Norton 19-14 Morpeth RFC

Morpeth made another long trip to East Yorkshire for yet another highly competitive league encounter, with league leaders Driffield tripping up,this narrow defeat didn’t effect their second place league position.

As the league moves to the final quarter there are approximately six clubs all vying for promotion. It really is an excellent league reflecting very little difference between the sides.

This was a classic encounter between the dominance of the Morpeth pack against the pacey Malton backs. In the end Malton won a closely fought encounter by a single score.

Malton took the lead on 10 minutes against the run of play with an interception try from Morpeth’s 22m line.

Morpeth’s dominance of possession, based around strong forward dominance, came to nothing against a stout Malton defence, as well as possessing a backline that provided a constant threat.

Yet the Mitford Road outfit brought the scores level not surprisingly with a push over try, flanker Josh Williams applying the final touch and Hornby the conversion, making it 7-7 after 20 minutes.

Then following an altercation, skipper Hill was sinbinned on 25 minutes, but Morpeth held firm during his absence only to fall behind in first half injury time when a missed tackle outside allowed Malton to score a converted try making the halftime score 14-7 in their favour.

The second half continued as the first, a dominant away pack against the home pace outside when Malton were able to gain possession.

It was five minutes into the second half when Malton increased their lead with the ball seemingly not being hooked properly, however, the home side took full advantage of the following confusion and increased their lead with an unconverted score.

However, Morpeth hit back with a converted try by front row Ben Sandall from close in, making for an exciting final few minutes, albeit injuries resulted in uncontested scrums, an area where Morpeth had dominated.

Morpeth forwards were outstanding throughout, when there was a full compliment of front row on the field.