New Development Division for Northern Alliance

This has meant the formation of a new division, the Development, which will comprise of 15 new teams, including local sides Morpeth Town Reserves, Morpeth FC, Ashington Reserves and Ponteland Reserves.

Ponteland will continue to play in the Premier Division with Red Row in Division 1 and Stobswood in Division 2.

Newbiggin, who had a clean sweep of trophies in the North Northumberland League last season, including the league championship, have been admitted straight into the Alliance Division 2.

The Alliance League said: “The following constitution was agreed by the member Clubs at the AGM held on 19/06/2019:

“The Northern Alliance will include a record 64 clubs next season over four divisions, with a total of 12 trophies available. This is where the majority of Northumberland's clubs play, there are certainly exciting times ahead.”

Premier Div - Alnwick Town, Blyth Town, Cullercoats, Gateshead Rutherford, Killingworth, Newcastle Blue Star, Newcastle Chemfica, New Fordley, North Shields, Percy Main Ams, Ponteland, Seaton Delaval, Shankhouse, Wallington, Whitley Bay A, Winlaton.

Div 1 - Bedlington, Bl yth Spartans Res, Cramlington United, FC United of Newcastle, Felling Magpies, Forest Hall, Gosforth Boh, Hebburn Town U23s, Hexham, Proudhon YC Seniors, Red Row, Rothbury, Seaton Burn, Wallsend BC, Whitburn & Cleadon, Whitley Bay SC.

Div 2 - AFC Newbiggin, BLyth FC, Burradon, Cramlington Town, Ellington, Gateshead Redheugh, Haltw histle Jubilee, Jesmond, Newcastle Blue Star, Newcastle East End, Newcastle Univ A, Seaton Sluice, Spittal Rovers, Stobswood, Wideooen, Willington Quay Saints.