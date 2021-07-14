Contrasting weekend for Claire Reid and Rory Leonard.

Competing in the event at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, Claire was a winner in both the Over 45 Shot and Discus events (full results not yet posted).

A stalwart of Morpeth Harriers and AC Track and Field teams for many years now, Claire has embraced competition enthusiastically since restrictions lifted (competing in all four throws at the North East Masters Championships a few weeks ago, for example) and will hopefully once again make the journey over the border for the club’s final Track and Field fixture at Morpeth next month.

By contrast, it was a traumatic evening for Rory Leonard at the European Under 23 Championships at Tallinn, Estonia at the weekend where he was one of three Team GB athletics selected for the 5000m.

In a race eventually won by Germany’s Mohumed Mohamed in 13:38:69 with GB’s Tom Mortimer just missing out on the medals in 4th, Rory struggled through gamely till 3k when he was forced to drop out with back spasms, with TV footage showing him in considerable discomfort. Later sedated and in a wheelchair, he was described by father and coach Tony as ‘dosed up to the eyeballs and uncomfortable, but much better.’ Clearly this will keep him off running for a while. Best wishes from all at the club for a speedy diagnosis and recovery, and the hope that he can put this behind him soon.

Anna Wright and Louise Burt both took part in the Alnwick 10k trail race on Sunday, organised by Wild Deer Events. Anna finished in 46 minutes 31 seconds and was 7th female finisher and 4th Over 40, with Louise 22nd woman home and 8th O/40 in 54m 5s. Fastest female time of the day was Gateshead’s Kim Simpson, 5th overall, in 40:05 and the race was won by Tony Banks of Tynedale in 36: 54.

Morpeth Harriers Senior Track and Field squad finished a disappointing fifth of six competing teams in their third round Northern Athletics Premier North East match held at Churchill Playing Fields on Sunday 4 July.

It was always going to prove a big mountain to climb for the Northumbrians on the day as, despite Women’s Team Manager Vina Desai’s determination in putting out a section that was going to be able to cover the majority of their events, Men’s Team Manager David Swinburne was only able to get six athletes to respond to his call on the day, which included two Under 17’s and one Under 20 athlete, these also limited as to how many events they could cover.

The Morpeth Women enjoyed four A String victories, also adding three B String wins. Two of the victories amounted to double A and B wins, in both the 3000m for Catriona MacDonald and Hannah Rank and 400m hurdles for Nisha Desai and Kay Errington.

The best the men could achieve was a double win in the A and B 5000m for Matthew Briggs and Liam Roarty and a B win in the 3000m steeplechase for Roarty.