Big turn out of Harriers at Lambton Castle race

Morpeth women at Lambton Castle cross country with fastest of the day Cat Macdonald, 476, at front.

There were two on the day team victories for the club, although perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the day from a Morpeth point of view was the record turnout by Senior and Veteran Women.

The two team victories came courtesy of the club’s U13 Girls and U15 Boys.

Megan Potrac was first home for the club in the U/13s in a time of 17:18, 6th overall behind race winner Katy Otterson of North Shields Polytechnic Harriers. Iris Dungait was 7th in 17:31 and the fastest time of the day for Morpeth was run by Emma Tomlinson, one place behind in 8th, with 15:47 from Fast Pack. The team pulled off an excellent victory ahead of Durham City AC and remain in the top three in their league division.

The U/15 Boys went one better, finishing in 5th, 6th and 7th courtesy of runs by Oli Calvert (12:45), Joe Close (12:46) and Emma’s brother Oliver (12:51), all three running from Fast. These were also the three fastest times of the day, with further support coming from Dan Burrow, 19th in 15:33 and Stephen Craske, 24th in 15:46. The team finished ahead of both NSP and Birtley AC, and are firmly placed at the top of their division.

The U/17 Boys team had to settle for 2nd place for a change however behind Durham City, although also remain top of their division.

Will de Vere Owen running from Slow Pack was 2nd overall in 18:44 behind the talented Josh Blevins of Gateshead Harriers who ran a remarkable 17:52. Bertie Marr, 12th in 18:48, and Ryan Davies, 15th in 19:09, made up the Morpeth count of three, with Ralph Robson also 18th in 19:19, all three running from Fast.

Turn out of the day was undoubtedly by the club’s Senior Women, with no less than 20 running, a record for the club in the league.

The team was led home by a flying Cat Macdonald, who got herself up to 5th overall despite the five minute handicap of Fast Pack and whose 27:29 was the fastest of the day for the two lap course.

Macdonald was supported by two runners making their Harrier League debut as Seniors, Lizzie Rank 13th in 33:52 and Anna Wright 18th in 34:21. The scoring count of four was completed by Julie Vermaas, showing no after effects from the previous weekend’s Liverpool Marathon, who was 47th in 35:30.

The club’s performance made the team 2nd overall behind so far runaway division leaders Elswick Harriers.

Last race of the day was the Senior Men’s event, with some 14 Senior Men turning out. They were led home by Andrew Lawrence (21st), newly promoted to Fast Pack after Druridge Bay, and coming home in 39:11.

Tom Innes had a good run as 2nd counter in 33rd (39:54) with ever-present Jordan Scott 35th and 3rd counter (40:01) in the six to count competition.