Bronze looking for gold in the Olympic Games

Lucy Bronze.

The Northumberland born Bronze is currently the most decorated footballer in England

Already in the trophy cabinet are three Champions League titles, six league championships, five domestic cups and last December she was crowned women's player of the year at Fifa's Best Awards.

She also won the SheBelieves Cup with England in the USA, but it is the lack of international success which she is hoping to rectify when GB take on the rest of the world in Japan.

The Manchester City and England defender, 29, says she won't rest until she has won a major international tournament and believes the Tokyo Olympics offer the ideal chance for her and Great Britain.

Born in Berwick, brought up on Holy Island and going to school in Alnwick, Bronze is at the top of her game, but says she is still motivated by the desire to succeed at international level.

"I haven't won that gold medal or World Cup or Euros. I'm dying to get my hands on worldwide success at the highest level and I won't be retiring until I get my hands on it - unless my body gives up on me,” she said.

"I've always said I want to win a trophy or gold medal with the national team and Great Britain is the perfect opportunity to do that."

GB will play in the first match of the women’s football competition on the opening day of the Olympic Games, on July 21 when they take on Chile in Sapporo.

Three days later, GB will meet the hosts in Sapporo again, before taking on Canada nearly 700 miles away in Kashima on July 27.

With 12 teams in the competition, the top two sides in each of the three groups will go through to the quarter-finals, along with the two best third-place teams.

This is only the second time GB have submitted a ladies team into the Olympic Games – the first was in 2012 – and Bronze says: "The pressure will come from ourselves. We have an expectation that we want to get on the podium and win gold because we have the players and quality to do that.