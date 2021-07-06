Harriers compete in demanding 20-miles Chevy Chase

Matthew Briggs on the summit of Hedgehope.

The 20 mile circuit of some of the finest Northumbrian countryside, described as ‘rewarding and demanding’ by promoters Wooler Running Club, includes ascents of both Cheviot and Hedgehope and requires all participants to carry a full range of equipment following Fell Running Association standards.

With a start and finish at Wooler Youth Hostel, there is a six hour cut-off time for all taking part, although those running are more likely to be put out of action by falls and turned ankles.

Saturday’s weather was both close and muggy, with the odd shower, but also overcast, with the twin summits of both peaks either side of the Harthope Valley shrouded in low cloud.

Won by William Robson, representing Northumberland Fell Running Association, in a time of 2 hours 52 minutes and 9 seconds (only 12 minutes off the longstanding course record of 2h 40 m), Morpeth Harrier and fellow NFRA member Matty Briggs was second in 2:59:34.

Having returned home, the Lancaster University student, now coached by Jim Alder MBE and still only 20 years of age, was keen to get out on the fells of his native county, but remarkably then even turned out for his club in the Senior Track and Field League fixture at Churchill Playing Fields less than 24 hours later, winning the 5000m track race.

Four other Morpeth members and NFRA members all finished also, with Gary Mason next home in 4:29:44 in 65th place.

Gwenda Cavill had an excellent run to pick up a category prize as 1st Over 50 (76th in 4:31:01) with Jane Briggs 2nd in the same category in 102st place, having run in the company of Mike Steven round the course (4:56:28).

On Sunday, local resident Bertie Marr was a comprehensive winner of the Coquet Valley 5k in a time of 17.16min, over four minutes ahead of the next finisher.