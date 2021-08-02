Izzy wins British evening title at Burgham

Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around on their way to the British Eventing Championship at Burgham.

Riding her own and Mark Sartori’s 10-year-old Monkeying Around, Izzy finished on her impressive dressage score of 22.3. She was second after dressage to Sarah Bullimore, who scored a Burgham record of 19.6 on Corouet but tipped one showjump and finished runner-up.

“Monkeying Around is a very, very good horse who has been a consistent winner for a long time,” said Izzy. “He genuinely finds all three phases easy, and can both really stretch out and gallop and shorten up and adjust very easily.

“It is a real honour to be British Open Champion, and it was fantastic of Burgham to step in to host these historic national championships after Gatcombe decided to cancel,” she said. “As ever at Burgham, the ground and the courses were very good and it is one of my favourite events - after all, I brought nine horses up here this week!”

Joint-owner Mark Sartori is a trustee of Great Ormond Street Hospital, and Izzy now donates all her rosettes to Great Ormond Street.

Polly Stockton took the British Intermediate Championship for the first time since 2008 on Kate Willis’ 11-year-old Chicko. The pair added nothing to their dressage mark of 31.9, seeing off second-placed Sasha Hargreaves and Woodlands Be Daring by 2.7 penalties.

“He’s just a dude - a really cool horse,” said Polly, “He’s a rosette winner - Mr Consistent. He’s a machine, but I haven’t been able to go quick on him, and I said to his owner, Kate, that I would really try today to go quicker!”

Polly and Chicko will target the CCI4*-L at Blenheim in mid-September next.

The prestigious British Novice Championship went to Kitty King and Adrian Sweet’s MHS Monbeg Junior. Kitty, for whom it was a first national championship title, completed on her dressage score, this time of 29.4, on the Quidam Junior-sired seven-year-old.