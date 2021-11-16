KEVI boys qualify for Schools National’ Finals

Sam Hancock forms part of the chasing group on the Town Moor.

The squad, made up of talented U17 Men from the ranks of Morpeth Harriers, were led home by Will DeVere-Owen, who finished in third place overall, 30 seconds adrift of race winner Alex Thompson, running for Ermysted School of Skipton, North Yorkshire. Second place went to Max Creasey of Macmillan School in Middlesbrough, who was nine seconds ahead of DeVere-Owen.

Joining Will on the Team Winners podium for King Edward were fellow Morpeth Harriers Bertie Marr (4th), Liam Roche (5th), and Matthew Walton (6th).

Also running for the school but outside the scoring four were Ryan Davies (11th) and James Tilley (17th).

Another Morpeth Harrier in action in the Senior Boys event was Kieran Mutch, who finished 23rd, representing Dame Allan’s School in Newcastle.

So King Edward School in Morpeth will be sending a confident team to the English Schools Cross Country Cup Final, scheduled to be held in Newquay, Cornwall on Saturday, December 4 with the realistic prospect of national recognition.

The club also gave good representation in the Junior Girls event, where Molly Roche (14th), Iris Dungait (18th), Megan Potrac (32nd), and Charlotte Marshall (43rd) saw the town’s Chantry School into eighth team place.

The annual Heaton Harriers Memorial Races took place on Newcastle Town Moor on Remembrance Sunday.

In the U15 3km race, Morpeth’s Joe Close finished third in a time of 9:58 behind race winner Harry Lyons. Tabitha Robson was 13th and fourth female in the same race in a time of 11:26 behind winner Hannah Wightman (10:48).

The following U17 5km race was won by Morpeth’s Will De Vere Owen in 15:42, Will was backed up by James Tilley, 4th in 16:45, and Ralph Robson, 5th in 17:01 for a winning team.

The Senior Men and Women’s 10k saw a pair of equally outstanding performances from Calum Johnson of Gateshead Harriers and Sonia Samuels of Sale Harriers, North East born and formerly of Wallsend.

Johnson looked in imperious form as he raced away from the rest of the field in dominant fashion, winning in a time of 28 minutes 28 seconds, both a course record and a new personal best.

Morpeth’s George Lowry had chosen to try and go with Johnson at least part of the way, but was soon left in a no man’s land between the leader and a chasing group of club colleague Sam Hancox, Birtley’s Adrian Bailes and Jarlath McKenna of Derby AC. He paid the price after half way sadly, with the chasing group reeling him in and then passing him, and then having their own three-way battle for the minor placings.