Morpeth Harriers bag huge medal haul at North Eastern Cross Country Championships

Cat Macdonald on her way to winning the senior women's race.

The impressive medal haul comprised four team golds, two team silvers and one team bronze and individually, three golds, two silvers and one bronze.

In the non-Championship U11s races, Sophie Pledger was eighth and Anna Archibald 20th.

Morpeth’s first medals came in the U13s girls race over 3k, with a team bronze thanks to Emma Tomlinson (15th, 12:38), Molly Roche (16th, 12:49) and Megan Potrac (17th, 12:51). Iris Dungait was 21st in 13:22 and Charlotte Marshall was 22nd in 13:25.

Daniel Scott was Morpeth’s sole representative in the U13s boys, 27th in 12:21 while Tabby Robson took on the 4k U15s race and finished 22nd in 19:54.

The club’s first individual medal came from Oliver Calvert who clocked 15:32 in the U15s boys. He was backed up by Oli Tomlinson, fifth in 16:01, and Joe Close, 12th in 16:35 as Harriers took the team prize. Elliot Mavir was also 30th in 18:00.

The U17s boys team were comprehensive winners in their 6k race, with Will De Vere-Owen collecting a bronze (19:24). Joe Dixon was fourth (19:34) and Bertie Marr making up the team count in seventh (19:56). Ryan Davies was 12th (20:29), Matty Walton 14th (20:37) and James Tilley 18th (21:43)

In the combined U17s and U20s women’s 5k, triathlete Millie Breese claimed the club’s second individual gold, with an outstanding time of 19:19. Fellow U17s runner Caitlin Flanagan was 11th in 22:10.

With Olivia Katory fifth in the U20s with 20:43 and Kate Gaffing ninth (22:41), the team just missed out on gold.

There was a team gold for the U20 men with Team GB triathlete Dan Dixon (27:19) just edged out by Middlesbrough’s Max Creasey.

Joe Anderson in fourth (28:13) and Dan Melling in fifth (28:17) secured an emphatic team win.

The senior men’s 12k was won by Gateshead’s Calum Johnson ahead of Morpeth’s Finn Brodie in 38:00.

Harriers’ Alex Brown was fourth in 38:27. Sam Hancox took sixth (38:38) and Matty Briggs was eighth in 39:19. Connor Marshall (41:18) and Tom Innes (41:28) cemented the team win.

The last event of the day was the senior women’s race over 8k, and there was an imperious run from Cat Macdonald.

Macdonald showed a clean pair of heels to all those behind her, winning in 30:15 with second placed runner Emma Bramley of Durham completing in 30:59 and Amy Fuller, from Elswick, in third.

There was a very pleasing silver medal for the team also, with veterans Jane Hodgson and Gemma Floyd coming home in fifth (31:45) and 20th (34:32). The team count was completed by Lindsey Quinn, 31st in 35:32, with the club losing out to gold medallists Jarrow and Hebburn, with Elswick in third.