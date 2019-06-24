Morpeth Harriers’ team win Weetslade Relay

Morpeth's winning team at Weetslade relays.

The friendly, low–key atmosphere provided an opportunity for runners of all abilities to enjoy a multi terrain, traffic free course taking in a challenging hill climb and rewarding them with far ranging views of the coastline and an abundance of wild flowers en route.

Each team had to be composed of one woman, one veteran and any other athlete. We were fortunate to field six teams, all of whom finished in the top half of the results table. Morpeths A team Richard Johnson, Jane Hodgson and Sam Hancox claimed an emphatic victory with a one minute 20 second lead over second place finishers Tyne Bridge Harriers.

Richard Johnson rose ably to the challenge and was backed up by the fastest female and male performances of the night by Jane Hodgson( also the fastest V35 15:27) and Sam Hancox, fastest male runner (13:34). A timely confidence boost for Johnson and a job well done for the reliable Hodgson as she continues to return to fitness following a prolonged spell of injury. A delighted Sam Hancox brought the team home in a total time of 43:20. As well as the fastest time of the night Sam produced the biggest smile of the evening and it was fabulous to see him leading the team home so decisively.

The Morpeth B team Matthew Briggs, Michelle Thompson and Lee Bennett finished in 7th place. Matthew celebrated completing his final A’ level exam in fine style by finishing strongly in second place in the first leg. Michelle , a welcome new addition to the club ran strongly on her first outing in Morpeth colours handing over to Lee who ran a solid last leg.

The other team including Jamie Johnson, Tayla Murdy and Jason Dawson finished in 22nd place. All three athletes proved to be pretty handy over the 2:67 mile course.

Jamie competing in one of his first relays for the club and likewise Tayla showing her potential as a very capable and strong runner over the second leg. Jason Dawson, enjoying the opportunity to compete in more team events held his own on the third leg.